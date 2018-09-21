Dozens Perish as Deadly West Nile Virus Invades Greece - Health Authorities

ATHENS (Sputnik) - At least 27 people have already died in Greece from the West Nile fever, while a total of 234 people have been infected, Hellenic Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDCP) said.

At least 183 people among those infected suffer from disorders of the central nervous system.

As of August 23, 11 people died and 107 others were registered as infected with the virus, and thus the number of victims has increased by 2.5 times over the past month, according to HCDCP.

The virus of the West Nile fever was first detected in Greece in 2010. In 2010-2014, about 80 people died from disease in Greece. In 2015 and 2016, there were no registered cases of the disease. In 2017, 48 cases of the disease and five deaths from the West Nile fever were reported. In addition to Greece, West Nile fever was detected in eight other European countries.

The fever is spread by mosquitoes. The outbreak of the disease this year was caused by high temperatures and precipitation in early summer. The disease was detected in many municipalities, including in Attica and Central Macedonia.