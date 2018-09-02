Russian Health Watchdog Warns Travelers About West Nile Fever Outbreak in Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has warned Russian travelers about an outbreak of the West Nile fever in Israel.

The watchdog pointed out in a statement that as of August 23 a total of 68 cases of the West Nile fever had been registered in Israel with two people having died from the illness.

"Rospotrebnadzor draws people's attention [to this information] and asks them to take this information into account while planning trips," the statement said.

The body also noted that the disease has continued to spread in Europe, especially in Serbia, Italy, Greece, Hungary and Romania.

This year's outbreak of the West Nile fever has been caused by the unusually hot weather and large number of mosquitoes.

This number of cases is "twice the 2017 figures."