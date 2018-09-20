Register
20 September 2018
    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018

    Negotiators Struggle to Make Progress as PM May Sticks by Chequers Brexit Plan

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    The two-day Salzburg summit has ended with EU leaders failing to make progress in Brexit negotiations, and with both sides remaining as stubborn as ever, a no-deal Brexit is looking increasingly likely.

    Ahead of the summit, politicians and commentators weren’t expecting the informal gathering of European leaders in Austria to yield a major step forward in negotiations, but it does appear have been significant, as it has seemingly marked the death of UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Chequers plan.

    Chequers or Nothing

    Since the Chequers Brexit plan was devised and presented earlier this year it has been criticized and staunchly opposed by many domestic trade bodies and UK politicians, including Tory MPs and cabinet ministers.

    PM May has shrugged off extensive criticism of her proposals, repeatedly insisting that a hard Brexit is the only viable alternative to her Chequers plan.

    READ MORE: Macron Calls May's Brexit Proposals 'Not Acceptable'

    However, with European Council President Donald Tusk today saying the plan “won’t work”, echoing EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier’s earlier comments, an impasse has been reached, so, to salvage any hopes of pulling Britain out of the bloc in an orderly fashion, May needs to swiftly move on from Chequers.

    Second Vote

    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Agree to Disagree? EU Leaders Head to Austria for Brexit Discussions
    In any case, amid the faltering Brexit talks, campaigners are drumming up support for a fresh vote, calling on the government to hold a second referendum to give Britons the opportunity to bail out of Brexit.

    The Independent newspaper has been at the forefront of this effort, launching its Final Say campaign in July with cross-party support its petition receiving over 800,000 signatures.

    Again, the prime minister has ruled out giving the electorate another vote, reaffirming her stance on the matter on Wednesday in Salzburg, saying, "I want to be absolutely clear, this government will never accept a second referendum."

    What’s Next?

    With the informal Salzburg summit over, the British government will continue to make contingency plans for a hard Brexit while negotiating with Brussels, though it is difficult to see how talks can progress unless May shifts her stance away from Chequers.

    Brexit
    CC0
    Professor Reveals Reasons for UK Economic Problems Amid Brexit
    The post-Brexit Irish border remains a key stumbling block in negotiations, and May has insisted she is not willing to further compromise, so the EU will have to make a move if it is keen on securing a trade deal with Britain.

    Some politicians have suggested delaying Brexit to give negotiators more time to hammer out a deal, but May has also expressed her opposition to this, so the UK is still on course to withdraw from the union in March 2019, with or without a deal.

    READ MORE: EU Leaders 'Almost Unanimously' Support Second Brexit Referendum — Maltese PM

    Brexit, UK Government, European Union, Michel Barnier, Donald Tusk, Theresa May, United Kingdom, Brussels
    Votre message a été envoyé!
