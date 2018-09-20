Register
15:43 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (L to R) Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa pose during a southern European Union nations meeting in Rome, Italy January 10, 2018

    EU Leaders 'Almost Unanimously' Support Second Brexit Referendum - Maltese PM

    © REUTERS / Remo Casilli
    News
    Get short URL
    102

    Despite PM May repeatedly insisting that a fresh vote is not on the cards, there is growing support in the UK and Europe for a second referendum to be held to avert a potentially calamitous hard Brexit.

     

    EU leaders have urged the British government to grant the electorate a final vote on Brexit by holding another referendum, giving them the opportunity to keep the UK in the EU.

    Speaking from the ongoing summit in the German city of Salzburg, Maltese PM Joseph Muscat said most senior European politicians, including himself, want the UK government to hold a second referendum once negotiations have concluded, allowing Brits to make an informed decision as they will know their options.

    READ MORE: EU Ready to Compromise With UK to Avoid Hard Brexit, Austrian Chancellor Says

    He described this opinion as "almost unanimously" held by European politicians and insisted that there is a “lot of respect” for the UK’s decision.

    "Having said that there is a unanimous or almost unanimous point of view around the table that we would like the almost impossible to happen that the UK has another referendum," Muscat told BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Thursday, speaking from the Salzburg summit.

    Meanwhile, Czech PM Andrej Babiš said he is "very unhappy" that the UK is on course to the leave the bloc, explaining that a fresh vote would be a good way to determine Britain’s future membership of the EU.

    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Agree to Disagree? EU Leaders Head to Austria for Brexit Discussions
    The comments come just a day after UK Prime Minister Theresa May completely ruled out a second referendum, saying, "I want to be absolutely clear, this government will never accept a second referendum."

    May also said Britain will be pulling out of the EU in March, 2019, as a result of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

    Despite her comments, campaigners are still seeking to pressure the government into running a second referendum, with a number of polls suggesting a fresh vote would see Britain remain in the EU as a sizeable chunk of voters have jumped off the Brexit wagon due to the growing prospect of a no-deal scenario.  

    READ MORE: Secret Memo to Oust UK's May Leaks as PM Struggles to Sell Her Brexit Plan to EU

     

    Related:

    Secret Memo to Oust UK's May Leaks as PM Struggles to Sell Her Brexit Plan to EU
    UK PM Theresa May Warns EU-27 She Won’t Delay Brexit Even Without Deal
    EU Ready to Compromise With UK to Avoid Hard Brexit, Austrian Chancellor Says
    Analyst on Brexit: 'There May Be a Deal, But Heaven Know What It Will Look Like'
    Tags:
    referendum, Brexit, UK Government, European Union, Joseph Muscat, Theresa May, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Malta
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Murmansk Region: Captivating Sights of Russia's Northern Reaches
    Murmansk Region: Captivating Sights of Russia's Northern Reaches
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse