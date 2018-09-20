EU Ready to Compromise With UK to Avoid Hard Brexit, Austrian Chancellor Says

EU leaders are meeting in Salzburg, Austria for an informal summit in the run-up to a formal event later this year as the March 2019 deadline looms for a post-Brexit deal.
The chancellor said he was going to request an extraordinary EU summit in November and hoped an agreement on the EU-UK relationship could be reached by that time. The two parties have been deadlocked on the Irish border and what EU rules London should stick to to continue trading with the union.
READ MORE: German Right-Wing Party Calls for Creation of 'Fortress Europe' With Kurz, Orban
Earlier, Austrian Chancellor warned the UK against any attempt to divide the EU to secure a more favorable Brexit deal, saying that facilitating Britain’s exit from the bloc in an unharmful way is “important.”
