Macron Urges EU States to Stay United Against May's Calls for Brexit Compromise

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the EU states to remain firm in the face of calls by UK Prime Minister Theresa May for a compromise in the ongoing Brexit talks, urging the European Union to remain united so that an agreement on the terms of the United Kingdom's departure from the bloc can be reached by November.

"My first wish is to stay united and to have a common approach, the 27. It is essential. The second thing is that we remain coherent. The solution must be found. The third thing is that we need to have a real retirement agreement by November," Macron said at a EU leaders meeting in Salzburg as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

May has recently been facing criticism both outside and inside the United Kingdom over her way of dealing with the Brexit process amid the possibility of a no-deal scenario and extension of the Brexit process beyond March 2019.

An informal meeting of the EU heads of state and government, devoted to Brexit along with issues such as internal security and migration, is being held in the Austrian city of Salzburg. It started on Wednesday and is due to conclude later in the day.

On September 10, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that London and Brussels could finalize their agreements on Brexit in late October or the beginning of November. The United Kingdom and the European Union have to address three important issues that will enable a smooth Brexit process with respect for the two parties' interests: the finalization of a treaty on the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, a solution to the Irish border and decision on the format of future relations.