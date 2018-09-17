Register
15:46 GMT +317 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters carry a wreath as they gather for a far-right protest in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man has died and two others were injured in an altercation between several people of various nationalities in the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Sunday

    Merkel Reportedly Decides to Fire Intel Chief After Chemnitz Unrest Remarks

    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The head of Germany's BfV has come under fire from politicians after a controversial interview where he expressed his doubts about the authenticity of the footage showing alleged attacks by right-wing activists on migrants in Chemnitz. In his comment, the intelligence chief said that there was good reason to believe that the video was a fake.

    Head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) Hans-Georg Maassen will soon be dismissed by Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has already made up her mind on the issue, Die Welt reported, citing anonymous sources within the ruling coalition.

    READ MORE: German Intel Chief Under Fire Over Denying Migrant Harassment in Chemnitz

    The reason behind the decision was reportedly that Maassen had intervened in politics with his comments on reports about right-wing activists in Chemnitz "hunting down" migrants. The newspaper Bild later reported that the German government had rejected the claims of Maassen's resignation.

    According to Die Welt, other members of the coalition were notified about the decision via telephone. Furthermore, Merkel reportedly told them that Interior Minister and leader of the Christian Social Union Horst Seehofer will have no say in picking the replacement candidate for the post. Earlier, the media outlet reported that Seehofer had allegedly forecasted his "fall" in case Maasen gets fired.

    People walk between sculptures by artist Rainer Opolka in front of the Karl Marx Monument in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The figure in the foreground is one of 10 life-sized metal wolf sculptures as a part of the spontan exhibition 'Wolves with Hitler salute howl in front of the Karl-Marx-Monument', to protest against xenophobia and right-wing extremism.
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Hitler Salute Wolves Displayed in Chemnitz Amid Right-Wing Resurgence

    The news come following a report by Bild am Sonntag that Maassen's agency had ignored reports about suspected extremist inclinations of the youth chapters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Security officials in Bremen and Lower Saxony notified the BfV about their suspicions, but their reports remained unanswered for six months, the newspaper added.

    Hans-Georg Maassen has been under fire ever since he raised suspicions in an interview with Bild that reports and videos of Chemnitz residents "hunting down" foreign-looking people were fake. He claimed to have reasons to doubt their authenticity.

    READ MORE: German Intel Chief Says Chemnitz Footage Isn't Fake Amid Calls to Resign

    Many politicians from the opposition parties, and even within the ruling coalition, have slammed Maassen and demanded his resignation, recalling his alleged ties to the right-wing AfD party, which is known for its harsh stance on immigration. Namely, he is suspected of advising former AfD leader Frauke Petry on how to avoid scrutiny from his agency.

    The German city of Chemnitz was recently rocked by anti-immigrant protests after a local carpenter was allegedly stubbed to death by migrants from Syria and Iraq after a conflict at a music festival. The protests, led by right-wing activists, lasted several weeks. Several German media outlets reported to have witnessed some of the protesters making Hitler salutes, as well as chasing and harassing foreign-looking residents of Chemnitz. 

    Related:

    Chemnitz Police Detain Six Who Beat Iranian National After Argument
    Hitler Salute Wolves Displayed in Chemnitz Amid Right-Wing Resurgence
    German Intel Chief Says Chemnitz Footage Isn’t Fake Amid Calls to Resign
    German Intel Chief Must Explain Doubts About Chemnitz Videos - Seehofer
    New Rally to Be Held in Chemnitz as German Citizen Dies in Clash With Afghans
    German Intel Chief Under Fire Over Denying Migrant Harassment in Chemnitz
    Chemnitz: Migrant Mayhem
    Tags:
    scandal, resignation, Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Alternative for Germany (AfD), Horst Seehofer, Hans-Georg Maassen, Angela Merkel, Chemnitz, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse