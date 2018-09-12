Nothing Can Justify Violence, Nazi Slogans During Protests in Germany – Merkel

BERLIN (Sputnik) – Violence and the use of Nazi slogans during protests across Germany cannot be justified by anything, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, reaffirming the country's religious tolerance.

"There is no excuse or justification for hatred, violence, and Nazi slogans. With my full understanding of the causes of indignation, demonstrations that promote contempt for people should not take place… [The German government] will not allow restrictions on certain groups in our society; Jews and Muslims, as well as Christians and atheists, belong to our society, our schools, our parties," Merkel said while speaking at the Bundestag.

On Saturday, a new anti-migrant rally erupted in the country's eastern town of Koethen, with demonstrators chanting Nazi slogans. The rally was held in response to the fatal stabbing of a German national by two Afghans. Authorities of the state of Saxony-Anhalt have launched investigations into incitement of hatred at the rally.

The recent rally came two weeks after the murder of a German citizen, allegedly committed by two migrants of Iraqi and Syrian descent in the city of Chemnitz. The incident similarly sparked a wave of anti-migrant protests in the city. According to media reports, hundreds of people have been detained in connection to the Chemnitz protests.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized the rallies accusing the protesters of violence promotion. At the same time, her spokesman Steffen Seibert voiced his support to Merkel's stance, slamming the protest actions as an attempt to divide the country.