Reports of 'Extremists' in Chemnitz Likely to be Misinformation - German Intel

According to local enforcement, 18 people have been injured during demonstrations in Chemnitz, while hundreds have been detained due to numerous clashes between the different groups of protestors and the police.

"I share the skepticism towards media reports of right-wing extremists chasing down [foreigners] in Chemnitz," the president of Germany's domestic intelligence agency, Hans-Georg Maassen told the Bild newspaper, adding that "there is good reason to believe that this is deliberate misinformation, possibly to distract the public's attention from the murder in Chemnitz."

READ MORE: Horst Seehofer Says Would Have Joined Chemnitz Protests if Was Not Minister

Minister President of Saxony Michael Kretschmer, earlier this week, condemned media reports about the situation in the city during the protests, stressing that “there was no mob, there was no hunt and there was no pogrom in Chemnitz."

According to the police data, at least 4,500 gathered at the rallies in Chemnitz against the German government's current migration policy.

The mass protests in the Saxon city were caused by the death of a German citizen Daniel Hillig, who had been stabbed to death on August, 26, allegedly — by migrants. Two suspects — an Iraqi and Syrian, were detained following the murder, while on Tuesday a court approved a warrant for the arrest of a third suspect in the case.