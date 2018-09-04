Register
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Conservative Party's Spring Forum in Cardiff, Wales, March 17, 2017.

    Tory Supporters Think Chequers 'Bad for Britain', Worse Than Poll Tax-Survey

    © REUTERS / Rebecca Naden
    Europe
    Fresh evidence reveals that most people are dissatisfied with the UK government's handling of Brexit negotiations, a new poll says. UK leadership is facing increasingly harsh criticisms on both sides of the pro and anti-Brexit conversation.

    A poll on Monday surveyed 22,000 voters from 44 of the most marginal Conservative constituencies and found 73 percent were "dissatisfied" with the government's Brexit negotiations.  

    Global Britain, a pro-Brexit campaigning group, undertook the survey, with marketing research company IQR conducting it. 

    READ MORE: UK Conservative Party's Pro-Brexit Members Losing Confidence in May — Poll 

    Out of those surveyed, more than half believe the deal is "bad" for Britain and 21 percent "good", the poll stated. It also noted that 45 percent believe Brexit was the most important issue Britons face, with 17 percent supporting the NHS and 7 percent the economy.  

    "The clear message for any Conservative MP, whether in a Leave or Remain constituency, is 'back Chequers and pay the price at the ballot box'," Brian Monteith, communications director at Global Britain said as quoted by the Telegraph. "Chequers will not deliver Brexit, it will deliver Corbyn."

    Global Britain director Ewen Stewart claimed that the poll "delivers a damning verdict on the Chequers proposal and a stark warning to any Conservative MP in all but the safest of seats." 

    He urged Prime Minister May to "save face and rebuild the trust of the British people," arguing that she had "sought compromise only to be rebuffed and ridiculed by EU negotiators, and individual heads of state."  

    READ MORE: Breaking Up is Hard to Do: Over 300,000 Britons Demand 2nd Brexit Referendum 

    "She should say enough is enough and put her faith in WTO rules until such time as a Canada-style trade deal for the whole UK can be agreed," he continued.  

    Other critics from both ‘Leave' and ‘Remain' camps have hit out at UK prime minister Theresa May, who brokered the beleaguered Chequers deal in July. 

    Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson lambasted May on Monday, stating that Chequers was a "disaster" in a Telegraph op-ed. A Downing Street spokesperson responded, stating that the former foreign minister had "no new ideas" and that current leadership was working on "serious plans".

    "The Chequers deal is now more unpopular with the British people than the poll tax was and that is why its untenable to take forward," Justine Greening, MP for Putney, Roehampton and Southfields said on BBC World at One. Greening is a staunch ‘Remainer' calling for a second referendum. 

    The Conservative MP has criticized May's Chequers deal, calling it "a deal that means still complying with many EU rules, but now with no say on shaping them," she said in a July 16 statement. "Effectively there is a blocking group of MPs for every alternative proposed, whether the Chequers deal or leaving with no deal." 

    A similar YouGov poll highlighted that 20 percent of Conservatives wanted prime minister May to resign immediately, with another nine stating she should leave next year. 27 percent of Tories thought she should resign after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, and 28 percent sympathized with her, voting for her to "remain" in the UK and participate in Britain's general elections schedule for 2022.

