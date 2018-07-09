UK Conservative Party's Pro-Brexit Members Losing Confidence in May – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the UK Conservative Party who voted for the country to leave the European Union are losing confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May, a YouGov survey, conducted before the recent cabinet resignations, showed on Monday.

"While the majority of Conservative members (60%) think Theresa May is doing well as Prime Minister, there has been a notable fall in the numbers of members who voted Leave backing the PM. While around half (52%) of Leave-voting members currently believe that May is doing a good job, this figure has fallen from 73% in September of last year," the pollster said.

The survey further noted that since September 2017, the proportion of pro-Brexit Conservatives who supported May’s policy had increased by eight percent to 78 percent.

According to the survey results, 20 percent of Conservative members wanted the prime minister to resign immediately, and another nine percent believed that she should do so next year. Meanwhile, 27 percent of the party’s members thought she should resign once the United Kingdom had left the European Union, while 28 percent believed the prime minister should remain as leader and participate in the next general election scheduled for 2022.

The proportion of Leave-voting members who thought that May should resign immediately went up from six percent to 25 percent since September 2017, the pollster added.

The majority of Conservative Party members (58 percent) thought that May’s government was not doing a good job negotiating Brexit, while 65 percent believed a softer Brexit deal would be bad for the country, the pollster added.

The share of the UK residents, who believe that country's Prime Minister Theresa May will get "the right deal" on Brexit, has fallen to the lowest point on record, down from 32 percent in June to 26 percent, according to the poll.

The poll was carried out from July 5 to July 8, before the resignations of UK Brexit Secretary David Davis late on Sunday and UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson the following day.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016. Last March, May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the process of the country's withdrawal from the bloc. The UK-EU Brexit negotiations officially kicked off in June 2017 and are expected to be completed by the end of March 2019. The model for a future economic partnership and the issue of the border between the Republic of Ireland and UK's Northern Ireland are among the most contentious matters in the talks.

On Friday, UK cabinet ministers held consultations to coordinate London's strategy for Brexit negotiations in key areas, during which they agreed to propose that the bloc create a UK-EU free trade area.

Davis resigned on Sunday because he considered May's approach toward post-Brexit customs and trade relations to be too compliant with the European Union. Less than a day after Davis’s departure, Johnson resigned citing disagreements with prime minister's Brexit plan.