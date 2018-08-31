Register
16:21 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brunette woman

    Mess on Ibiza Flight as Drunk Woman 'Gets Boobs Out,' ‘Lap Dances' on Passengers

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 72

    If a delayed flight to a holiday destination is not upsetting enough, perhaps an intoxicated fellow passenger doing cartwheels in the airplane will do the trick.

    A flight full of holidaymakers travelling from London to Ibiza witnessed a bizarre display of behavior by a female passenger, who was drinking on the plane and was reportedly "loud for the whole time leading up to the flight at the gate."

    A passenger named Josh, flying with his family, said the women was at the front of the plane "amongst guys," while her friends were seated at the back.

    "She was up lap-dancing on them and she got her boobs out, and she was a mess the whole time. She was also doing cartwheels down the aisle of the plane while we were flying along," Josh said.

    When her friends tried to calm her down, the woman refused to listen and supposedly started tapping people's heads as she walked past them in the aisle.

    "…and then she tapped this one girl's head who slapped her hand away. In the video there is a guy in the middle, he was trying to protect his girlfriend who was the blonde girl sat behind him. That's who slapped her hand away after she tapped her on the head," Josh said, referring to the incident.

    Once the plane landed in Ibiza, the passengers were told to wait till the police arrive.

    "Then the police came on, they took her off the plane in handcuffs and then they let us off. She just walked off at that point, but her friend was just saying to her ‘you're a f*cking joke' and stuff like that," Josh explained.

    Ibiza and Majorca are popular destinations with tourists from Britain and other European countries. While local authorities benefit from the inflow of tourists, they have to face what is known as "anti-social tourism."

    Tourists walk on the street at the resort of Magaluf (File)
    © AP Photo / Joan Llado
    Majorca Adopts Tough Laws to Stop Boozy Brits From Getting Naked, Having Sex in Public

    In the summer of 2017, the authorities in the Balearic Islands have called on the Spanish government and the EU "to guarantee security… and tackle anti-social tourism."

    "We ask the central government and the European Commission to ban the consumption of alcoholic drinks on flights and in airports," said Pilar Carbonell, who is in charge of tourism for the local government of the Balearic Islands.

    Related:

    Majorca Adopts Tough Laws to Stop Boozy Brits From Getting Naked in Public
    Spanish Authorities Ask EU to Ban Booze on Flights to Party Islands
    Tags:
    airplane, drunk, tourism, Ibiza, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse