WATCH Migrants Storm Beach, Shock Tourists at Luxury Spanish Resort

Dozens of people from Africa rushed to a crowded beach near five-star hotels in Spain and climbed a cliff to escape as their semi-inflatable boat docked nearby. Since Italy increasingly patrols the Mediterranean and has repeatedly denied entry to rescue ships carrying illegal migrants, Spain remains a preferred entry point into Europe.

Around 50 Moroccans, including minors, reportedly landed on the Spanish Costa de la Luz, known for its luxurious hotels, restaurants and boutiques. Migrants, brought by a semi-inflatable Zodiac vessel, quickly stormed a popular local beach close to several four and five-star hotels and climbed nearby cliffs trying to escape, while puzzled holidaymakers filmed the surprising invasion.

“We thought they weren't going to reach the beach because it's not something that's normal in this area, but they leapt off the Zodiac very quickly and began to climb up the rocks,” a witness told The Daily Mail.

According to the Civil Guard, cited by the media, 25 of the newcomers, all said to be Moroccans, had been caught; nearly 20 of them are children.

While the adults will be detained in a holding center to eventually be returned to their homeland, the minors will be sent to a youth center. They latter are to stay in Spain, as sources cited by the paper implied.

“We don't know exactly how many people were on the boat but it's obvious a number of the migrants managed to get away undetected,” a Civil Guard spokesperson said to the outlet.