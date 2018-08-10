Moscow Decries 'Russia Without Putin' Conference as Meddling in Internal Affairs

"We had to note that Vilnius persistently … continues openly interfering in Russia’s internal affairs, including through attempts to impact the path of our country’s future development," the embassy said in a published statement.
The embassy recalled that it was only up to Russian citizens, without any tips from external powers, to determine the future of their country, including through presidential elections.
"Fringe and unrealistic discussions, with the participation of Russian 'dissidents', will hardly impact the choice of our people," the embassy stressed.
Along with regular rhetoric on an alleged Russian threat, Vilnius often hosts gatherings of Russian non-parliamentary opposition. In April, for example, the country hosted the Free Russia Forum, a move which was similarly denounced by the Russian Embassy as an act of interference.
