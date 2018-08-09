Ruble Falls to Multi-Month Lows Against Dollar, Euro Amid News of US Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian ruble sank to multi-month lows in early Thursday trade on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) after about new US sanctions against Russia.

As of 10:16 a.m. Moscow time (07:16 GMT), US dollar was up 1.43 percent to 66.49 rubles, while euro grew 1.22 percent to 77.05 rubles, earlier touching more than two-year highs at 66.65 rubles and 77.27 rubles, respectively.

On Wednesday, the US administration announced new sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

The sanctions were triggered by London's accusation that Moscow was "highly likely" involved in the poisoning. Russia has denied the allegations, stressing that British authorities have never presented any evidence on the matter. Both Skripals later recovered and were moved to an undisclosed location by the UK.

READ MORE: Finance Min.: Russia to Rely on Domestic Investors if US Sanctions Russian Debt

According to media reports, the first package implies a complete ban on the export of electronic devices and dual-use components to Russia, the second package may include a decrease in the level of diplomatic relations, a ban on flights of Russia's Aeroflot carrier to the United States and almost complete suspension of US exports. Russia can avoid the second wave of sanctions if it guarantees the non-use of chemical weapons in the future, the US State Department noted.

© REUTERS / Murad Sezer US Urges Russia to Allow Chemical Weapons Inspections Amid Skripal Sanctions

Another anti-Russia sanctions bill was proposed by a group of US senators led by Lindsey Graham in early August, which target dollar-denominated transactions by Russian banks and US nationals' operations with Russia's sovereign debt.

READ MORE: Russian Envoy Suggests NATO Prevents Allies From Urging UK to Probe Skripal Case