NATO Warplanes Fire Missiles on Russia's Border During 'War Games'

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda.

The latest round of sanctions targeting Russia is already taking a toll, as forces in the U.S. military and foreign policy establishment continue their campaign to ensure that the two countries remain on a collision course.

Dozens of people, including many children, were killed in Yemen today by an airstrike launched by the Saudi-led coalition waging war on that country. The bombing, which hit a school bus, is causing outrage around the world. Medea Benjamin, an anti-war activist who is the co-founder of Code Pink, joins the show.

Thursday's weekly series "Criminal Injustice" is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Brian and John speak with Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, and Paul Wright, the founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News.

Besieged Gazans fired on Israel last night, and received massive rocket fire in return. This happened as a ceasefire was in the works. So what happened? Daoud Kuttab, an award-winning Palestinian journalist, joins the show.

Venezuela's Supreme Court has ordered the arrest of former head of the National Assembly Julio Borges, who currently lives in exile in Colombia. Paul Dobson, a writer for VenezuelaAnalysis.com, joins Brian and John.

The initial count of fatalities in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria was initially assessed at 64. But according to a revised report submitted to Congress today, the number of fatalities is actually 1,427. Dr. Adriana Garriga-López, Department Chair and Associate Professor of Anthropology at Kalamazoo College, joins the show.

Brazil's Workers Party nominated imprisoned former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its presidential candidate despite the fact that the Supreme Court will likely seek to keep him off the ballot. Meanwhile, far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who is a frontrunner, chose an outspoken general as his running mate. General Hamilton Murao has spoken in favor of a military coup in Brazil. Brian and John speak with Brazilian-British activist Victor Fraga with Democracy Brazil UK.

Periodic series Stories from the National Museum of African American History and Culture is where Dr. Alice Bonner highlights some of the most important episodes in Black history. This installation is about Ida B. Wells' legacy. Dr. Alice Bonner, a volunteer docent at the newly opened National Museum of African American History and Culture, retired professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, and a longtime journalist at the Washington Post who wrote her dissertation on a history of press desegregation, joins the show.

