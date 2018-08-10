Johnson's Joke About Burqa Wearers 'Pretty Good One,' Mr. Bean Actor Backs Boris

All jokes about religion cause offence, so it's pointless apolozising for them, a famous English actor and comedian said in reference to the "burqa scandal" surrounding Britain's former Foreign Minister.

Best known to audiences worldwide as Mr. Bean, humorist Rowan Atkinson wrote to The Times, saying:

"As a lifelong beneficiary of the freedom to make jokes about religion, I do think that Boris Johnson's joke about wearers of the burqa resembling letterboxes is a pretty good one."

Former FM, Boris Johnson caused a row among the officials in Westminster and stirred debate on whether his "letter box" and "bank robbers" comments on Islamic full-face veil were appropriate.

Mr. Atkinson's response prompted a mixed bag of reactions on social media.

The list of Mr. Johnson's backers includes a leading British imam, who like Atkinson, argued the Uxbridge MP should not offer apologies for his burqa comments.

A number of MPs have condemned Mr. Johnson's rhetoric, while Britain's Minister for the Middle, East Alistair Burt, called on him to apologize. The Conservative Party may expel Boris Johnson, pending the results of a possible investigation into breaches of the code of conduct by the MP.