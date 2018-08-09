Boris Johnson to Be Probed for Alleged Breach of Tory Code of Conduct - Reports

UK's former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson earlier faced a fierce backlash over his comments about Muslim women in burqas, who he said looked like "letter boxes" and "bank robbers."

Boris Johnson will be probed for possible violation of the Conservative Party's code of conduct after his remarks on Muslim women in burqas, the Evening Standard newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, citing unnamed party sources, a formal decision to refer the ex-foreign secretary to an investigatory panel headed by a lawyer was expected later in the day.

In a parallel development, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Thursday that the recent remarks made by Johnson did not "reach the bar" to be considered a criminal offense.

"I know that many people found it offensive… but he did not commit a crime," Dick told the BBC.

