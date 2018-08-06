Seagal to Handle Preservation of US Memorial Sites Linked to Russia - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US actor Steven Seagal, on the post of the Russian Foreign Ministry's special representative, will handle cultural, art, science, education and sports projects, and will also address preservation of US memorial sites connected with Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"In the new capacity, Steven Seagal will promote the development and implementation of various bilateral cooperation projects in the sphere of culture, art, science, education, sports, public and youth exchanges, will participate in relevant events in Russia and abroad, maintain contacts with American partners," the statement said.

"Moreover, the special representative will join efforts to preserve memorial sites in the United States, which are connected with Russia, study and popularize the legacy of Russian America and other pages of our common history," it said.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Seagal, who received Russian citizenship in 2016, had been appointed the ministry's special representative for the Russian-US humanitarian ties.

The ministry stressed that this was a post related to social and political matters without a "monetary reward."