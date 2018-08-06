"Deeply Honoured': Seagal Says Takes Post of Russia Special Envoy Seriously

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US actor Steven Seagal, who has been appointed the Russian Foreign Ministry's special representative in charge of Russian-US humanitarian ties, said on Sunday that he took this position seriously.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday that Seagal, who received Russian citizenship in 2016, has been appointed the ministry's special representative for the Russian-US humanitarian relations. The ministry stressed that Seagal’s post is non-remunerated and is related to social and political matters. The unpaid role will be similar to the UN goodwill ambassador positions.

I am deeply humbled and honoured to have been appointed as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in charge of Russian and American Humanitarian ties.

I hope we can strive for peace, harmony and positive results in the world.

I take this honour very seriously

Meanwhile, Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has criticized on Sunday the appointment of Hollywood actor Steven Seagal as Moscow’s special representative for the Russian-US humanitarian ties.

Desperate … Is Seagal a Russian citizen now? This will be 'interesting‘: Russia has appointed Steven Seagal as a special representative to improve relations with America,“ McFaul wrote on Twitter, attaching reports on Seagal’s appointment.

In 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally handed Russian passport to Steven Seagal in the Kremlin. The US actor said in turn that it was a great honor for him to be in the Kremlin at a personal meeting with the Russian president.

Steven Seagal, the star of “Hard to Kill” and “Under Siege”, rose to fame in early 1990s after appearing in a string of action and martial arts movies. Seagal joined the ranks of famous US citizens who were granted Russian citizenship recently along with boxer Roy Jones and mixed-martial artist Jeff Monson.

Notably, the actor played a Russian diplomat in 2009's "Driven to Kill", which was partially set in St. Petersburg but filmed in the U.S. and the Czech Republic.