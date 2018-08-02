Crypto To Go, McDonald's Launches Own MacCoin Currency

Fast food giant McDonald's has entered the world of crypto currencies following the launch of its own coin the MacCoin manufactured to mark its 50th birthday.

McDonald's has been flipping burgers for 50 years and to mark its golden anniversary the global fast food giant is dishing out its own currency, the MacCoin, with every purchase of a Big Mac in 50 countries around the world.

Customers who manage to get hold of a brass coin will be able to exchange it for Big Mac. The coins come in five "collectable designs" from the last five decades.

We're celebrating 50 years of Big Mac by creating a global currency—MacCoin—each one worth a free Big Mac around the 🌎, with 5 collectible designs for 5 legendary decades. Starting August 2, collect your own MacCoins when you buy a Big Mac while supplies last. #BigMac50 pic.twitter.com/xn8Z9GNLSp — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 29, 2018

A McDonald's spokesman said: "Introducing MacCoin, a global currency for a global icon — the Big Mac."

Are you excited to celebrate 50 years of the Big Mac with @mcdonalds — the #MacCoin the world’s first food backed currency is here. Got a craving for #BigMac50 pic.twitter.com/rrRw8rV4Rs — FoodSided (@FoodSided) August 2, 2018

"In 50 years the Big Mac has travelled the globe, but kept what made it famous," the spokesman added. "The same Big Mac at McDonad's worldwide."

"So universal The Economist uses it to compare currencies."

The Big Mac Index was created by the Economist newspaper in 1986 as a guide to check if global currencies were "at their correct level."

One MacCoin is worth one Big Mac.