Germany's AfD Lawmaker Calls EU-US Trade Deal 'Full Victory for Trump'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU-US trade deal reached during the talks between US President Trump and European Commission President Juncker is a victory for the US, which will continue entrenching its policy of enforcing its interests worldwide, Dr. Roland Hartwig, vice-chairman of the AfD party's parliamentary group in the Bundestag, told Sputnik.

"I consider the deal reached between the United States and the European Union as a full victory for Trump. To be sure, the avoidance of a trade war is beneficial for both sides, but it comes at a significant price for the European Union… Trump will be encouraged to continue with his approach not to look for win-win-situations but to enforce globally the interest of the US," Hartwig said.

He also expressed his concern that reforming international trade rules would further pave the way for enforcing the interests of the United States to the detriment of the European Union and other countries.

READ MORE: Macron Says 'Not in Favor' of Vast Trade Deal Between EU, US

On Wednesday, Trump and Juncker reached several agreements with the aim to prevent the nascent trade dispute between Washington and Brussels. The two parties, in particular, agreed to work toward the elimination of all customs tariffs and non-tariff barriers in trade and to strengthen strategic energy cooperation, which envisages the increase of the supply of US liquefied natural gas to Europe.

Trump and Juncker also agreed to work to reform the World Trade Organization.

EU-US trade relations have been tense since Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The European Union sought to be exempted from the trade restrictions but, when Washington refused to do so, introduced its own duties on US goods.