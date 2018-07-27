Register
15:57 GMT +327 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Marine Le Pen. File photo

    Le Pen Backs Censure of Macron for 'Trying to Hide Facts' in Aide Assault Case

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    French President Emmanuel Macron has been under pressure since the emergence of footage showing his top bodyguard Alexandre Benalla assaulting a protester.

    Marine Le Pen, leader of France's National Rally party, formerly known as the National Front, has signaled her readiness to support the opposition's motion of no confidence in President Emmanuel Macron's government over the incident with Macron aide Alexandre Benalla allegedly beating a protester.

    Earlier, France's opposition Republicans party announced plans for a motion of no confidence in Macron's government, with its leader Christian Jacob saying that "the government has failed and must be held responsible in front of parliament."

    READ MORE: Marine Le Pen Slams Macron for 'Illusions' He Could've Changed Trump's Mind

    In an interview with the French TV channel BFM, Le Pen said that by planning to vote in favor of the motion, she intends "to express our party's disagreement with the existence in France of the authoritarian state created by Mr. Macron."

    Le Pen suggested that most people in France would back the vote of no confidence in the country's president and the government who "tried to hide the facts pertaining to the Benalla case."

    "Our participation in the motion aims to indicate the negative attitude of the French towards such methods," she added, in an apparent nod to the Macron aide.

    READ MORE: Macron Sticks to Hollande's Political Line in Russian-French Relations – Le Pen

    Commenting on Macron previously calling the incident a storm in a teacup, Le Pen slammed it as a "provocation" and "a show of political immaturity".

    "We are dealing with the obvious desire of the Elysee Palace to hush up this case which can be described as a scandal of national scale," she underscored.

    Le Pen's interview came after Macron admitted he was "to blame" for the incident with his former security aide, saying that "if anyone is looking for who is responsible, it's me and me alone."

    READ MORE: Macron Slammed for 'Giving Finger’ With 'Not My Lover' Response to Bodyguard Row

    French President Emmanuel Macron, flanked by Alexandre Benalla, French presidential aide, carries a racquet as he leaves his home to play tennis in Le Touquet, France, June 17, 2017. Picture taken June 17, 2017
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Macron's Aide Assault Case 'Was the Last Thing We Discussed' With President - Minister
    The French President's recognition came a long time after the emergence of the May 1 footage capturing Alexandre Benalla in riot police gear. On the video, the man is seen tackling a young rioter to the ground and punching him repeatedly before fleeing.

    Shortly after, Benalla was indicted and placed under judicial control as the Elysee Palace announced its decision to launch Benalla's firing procedure.

    He is currently facing multiple charges, including violent acts, interfering in the work of public services, wearing an official insignia without authorization, concealing video materials and breaching professional secrecy.

    Related:

    Macron Ex-Aide Who Hit Protester: My Case Was an Attack on the President
    Macron Says Responsible for Assault Incident With Former Security Aide Benalla
    Macron Intends to Reorganize Cabinet Following Aide's Misbehaviour - Reports
    Macron's Bodyguard Forced to Postpone Wedding Amid Violent Assault Charges
    Tags:
    parliament, vote of no confidence, disagreement, state, opposition, Alexandre Benalla, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Omarosa: ‘Unhinged’ and Seeking Revenge
    Omarosa: ‘Unhinged’ and Seeking Revenge
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse