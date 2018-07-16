Register
17:05 GMT +316 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May (File)

    Conservative Cabinet Ex-Minister Calls for Second EU Referendum

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Since assuming the Prime Ministership after the British public’s unexpected decision to leave the European Union, Theresa May has found herself caught between opposing camps of the Conservative Party, each threatening to tear her down.

    As British Prime Minister Theresa May faces escalating pressure from the so-called "Hard Brexiteers" outraged over her pursuit of a "soft Brexit" with Europe in her Chequers plan, one of her former cabinet ministers and a lead Remain-supporter in the Conservative party has come out in favour of holding a second referendum on Britain's EU membership.

    In an article for The Times newspaper, former Education Secretary Justine Greening rubbished the government's Brexit blueprint, agreed more than a week ago, as "the worst of both worlds" and that it would "suit no-one."

    "We'll be dragging Remain voters out of the EU for a deal that means still complying with many EU rules, but now with no say on shaping them. It's not what they want, and on top of that when they hear that Leave voters are unhappy, they ask, 'What's the point?" she insisted in her article.

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media after meeting European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Second Referendum: Pro-Corbyn Group Calls for 'Final People's Vote' on Brexit
    Ms. Greening expanded upon her views in a later radio interview, stating that Parliament had become gridlocked on the issue and incapable of finding a resolution and that the only solution would be to put the question back to the public in a second referendum.

    Justine Greening served as the Conservative government's Education Secretary from mid-2016 until a cabinet reshuffle in January when she resigned her position. In the United Kingdom's 2016 EU membership referendum, Ms Greening backed the Remain campaign and has now become the Party's most senior figure to advocate a second vote on the matter. 

    Related:

    May's Government Collapsing in Brexit Storm: Second Referendum Looms
    Second Referendum: Pro-Corbyn Group Calls for 'Final People's Vote' on Brexit
    Second Brexit Referendum Would be 'Very Risky Enterprise' – Professor
    Northern MPs Defy Corbyn – Call for Second EU Referendum
    Boris Johnson Says Second Brexit Referendum Would Make Country a Loser
    Tags:
    Cabinet Minister, second referendum, soft Brexit, Hard Brexit, Brexit, EU, British Conservative Party, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse