UK Political Crisis May Pave Way for New Brexit Referendum, Ex-EU Adviser Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The latest political crisis rocking the UK government may eventually lead to a second referendum on Brexit, former EU adviser Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

On Monday, a day after Brexit Minister David Davis resigned, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May said he was stepping down. Both resignations were driven by disagreements with May's plan for exiting the European Union.

"Should the brewing political crisis precipitate into chaos, new elections are very possible, and the winner is most likely going to be the Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, an unreconstructed socialist who favors nationalizations," Schirach said on Monday. "At this point, all seems to be possible, including… a new referendum that may give the British voters a chance to reconsider their 2016 decision."

Schirach said millions of people who voted in favor of Brexit were misinformed and sincerely believed that substantial UK funds up to that point paid to the EU would be redirected at home.

"Those who advocate a soft exit pointed out instead that the British economy is firmly tied to Europe. Severing all connections is bound to have negative, if not catastrophic consequences for British companies and their employees," Schirach explained.

The resignations of Johnson and Davis looked like the opening salvo of a fresh fight for the Conservative Party leadership, Schirach predicted.

"The Eurosceptic may have the strength of their anti-EU convictions, but they do not seem ready for national leadership," Schirach said. "They may succeed in their battle against the incumbent Prime Minister; but it is not all clear that they will be able to achieve their dream of a clean, hard Brexit, while at the same time governing a confused and rattled England."

Johnson in his resignation letter said London’s current Brexit proposal would force the UK to operate under EU trade laws and warned that Britain was headed for the "status of colony."

The 2016 UK referendum in favor of exiting the EU has left the United Kingdom divided almost equally between "Remainers" and "Brexiteers." The economic partnership model and the Irish border issue have proven to be contentious matters both in talks with Brussels and debates within the UK cabinet.

Schirach is also the President of the Global Policy Institute and Professor of International Affairs at BAU International University.