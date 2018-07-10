UK Political Crisis May Pave Way for New Brexit Referendum, Ex-EU Adviser Says

On Monday, a day after Brexit Minister David Davis resigned, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May said he was stepping down. Both resignations were driven by disagreements with May's plan for exiting the European Union.
"Should the brewing political crisis precipitate into chaos, new elections are very possible, and the winner is most likely going to be the Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, an unreconstructed socialist who favors nationalizations," Schirach said on Monday. "At this point, all seems to be possible, including… a new referendum that may give the British voters a chance to reconsider their 2016 decision."
"Those who advocate a soft exit pointed out instead that the British economy is firmly tied to Europe. Severing all connections is bound to have negative, if not catastrophic consequences for British companies and their employees," Schirach explained.
The resignations of Johnson and Davis looked like the opening salvo of a fresh fight for the Conservative Party leadership, Schirach predicted.
READ MORE: Jeremy Hunt Appointed as New UK Foreign Secretary, Replacing Boris Johnson
"The Eurosceptic may have the strength of their anti-EU convictions, but they do not seem ready for national leadership," Schirach said. "They may succeed in their battle against the incumbent Prime Minister; but it is not all clear that they will be able to achieve their dream of a clean, hard Brexit, while at the same time governing a confused and rattled England."
Johnson in his resignation letter said London’s current Brexit proposal would force the UK to operate under EU trade laws and warned that Britain was headed for the "status of colony."
Schirach is also the President of the Global Policy Institute and Professor of International Affairs at BAU International University.
All comments
Show new comments (0)