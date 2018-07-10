Tense Times for Theresa May as Chequers Plan Unleashes Chaos For UK PM

Pressure is mounting for Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May to stand down following high profile political resignations from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis over her latest Brexit plan, dubbed the Chequers agreement.

In an attempt to head off a vote of no-confidence, the Prime Minister met with her party's backbench 1922 Committee; Theresa May's future depends on whether the Committee chair, MP Sir Graham Brady, receives letters from 48 MPs. According to party rules, a total of 48 Conservative MPs are required to trigger a no-confidence vote.

A word on the #ChequersAgreement: what we are seeing is the gradual exposure of the central untruth of Vote Leave's "Take Back Control" — that sovereignty is indivisible and binary, that you have it or you don't. 1/ — Henrique Laitenberger (@ToEnLaiten) July 7, 2018

Friend at Westminster has just emailed me, believes that the Tory party brexiteers might have the 48 signatures required to trigger vote of no confidence against may. #Brexit — Martin J Keatings (@MJKIndependent) July 9, 2018

I remember when the Coalition was accused of being dysfunctional as Cameron and I rushed to Stonehenge to make rival announcements about the widening of the A303. How standards have changed. From competitive road-widening then, to competitive resignations now. — Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) July 9, 2018

However the row within Theresa May's party centers on the idea that her softer Brexit plan and new customs plan doesn't fit the Vote Leave's referendum rhetoric promising to "take back control" from Brussels.

You've just agreed to screw over everyone who voted for #Brexit, but worst of all you've screwed the working class of a future. You should be ashamed, so should @Conservatives, they are all a bunch of turn coats, and @theresa_may like #DavidCameron needs to resign and go! — Richard Smith (@UK_richardsmith) July 6, 2018

Pressure is also building on Tory MPs to remain loyal to Theresa May while discussions with Brussels continue, meanwhile hard line Brexiteers are looking at a future without Mrs. May in it to pursue a tougher deal with the European Union.

Politicians come and go but the problems they have created for people remain. I can only regret that the idea of #Brexit has not left with Davis and Johnson. But…who knows? — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) July 9, 2018

Walking out of the government won’t make Brexit go away, but as an optimist by nature, I hope that it creates some unity needed to find a parliamentary majority for an agreement that works. #brexit #BrexitShambles — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) July 9, 2018

A new YouGov survey suggests the Prime Minister's handling of Brexit is losing her support among Conservative party members who voted to leave the EU but not by drastic measures.

Only 20 percent of Tory members want Theresa May to resign immediately; 25 percent of leave voting members of the party want to to step down straight away.

The survey which was carried out before the David Davis and Boris Johnson resigned cited Jacob Rees Mogg as the most popular contestant for leadership of the Tory party, followed jointly by Sajid Javid and Ruth Davidson.

Rees-Mogg might look like an amiable cartoon character toff, in reality he's an extremely dangerous, self-serving, racist zealot with an eye for the top job, he's also going to make a shedload of momey on the back of #Brexit pic.twitter.com/Jw3OSm0kPa — Peter Ross #NHSLove (@starsky_ross) July 9, 2018

Meeting the worst Foreign Secretary we’ve ever had amongst the destruction of Hurricane Irma in Anguilla. Disinterested and out of his depth he cared nothing for our situation. Good riddance pic.twitter.com/udzzpoZ7OW — John McKendrick QC🇦🇮🇬🇧🇵🇦🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@JohnMQC) July 9, 2018

After mocking those in the Commonwealth as 'picanninies' with 'watermelon smiles,' Johnson's use of 'colonial status' as a political football is atrocious even for him. Good riddance to the worst Foreign Secretary of modern times 👋🏿 https://t.co/120VUfNQYb — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 9, 2018

The current British government is engulfed in chaos with deep divisions running through the Tory party increasing the chances of no deal being agreed between Britain and EU when the UK leaves the EU next March.

Three leading Brexiteers in the cabinet, Boris Johnson, David Davis and Priti Patel have all resigned. Total chaos. The reality of the difficulties of Brexit have caught up with them. Easy to campaign for, impossible to deliver. — Shehab Khan (@ShehabKhan) July 9, 2018

This is what happens when you have men in government who've been raised from birth to believe it's someone else's job to clean up after them. They throw tantrums when they finally make a mess no-one can fix. #Brexit — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 9, 2018

A "chaos" claimed by the UK's former Prime Minister David Cameron and current PM Theresa May that could only exist under a Labour government.

Who remembers when Conservative PM David Cameron said that a Labour government led by Ed Milliband would bring chaos? #BrexitShambles — Jonti Eccles #FBPE (@JontiEccles) July 10, 2018

"Choose Chaos"

"Never forget this election is a choice. You can stick with the Conservatives, who've shown competence, who've shown a long-term economic plan that has turned the country round or you can put that at risk," former Prime Minister David Cameron said a speech to Tory activists ahead of the 2015 general election.

"You can choose an economy that grows….or you can choose the economic chaos of Ed Miliband's Britain." Cameron said during another speech on his campaign trail in Chippenham.

David Cameron is continuing to focus on the "chaos" of a Labour government supported by the SNP. #GE2015 pic.twitter.com/Gk3zbVrbSz — UK News (@UK__News) May 5, 2015

In 2017, Theresa May warned that Corbyn's "shambolic prospectus ducks all the difficult decisions we face as a country, threatening to bring chaos to Britain and selling future generations short."

If I lose just six seats I will lose this election and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe: https://t.co/OwbfDseOJh — Theresa May (@theresa_may) May 20, 2017

Meanwhile the Dutch parliament has unanimously approved a motion from their three Brexit rapporteurs asking the government to prepare for a no-deal Brexit "and the associated potential chaos."

Dutch parliament unanimously approved our motion on Friday

Dutch government has to show play book for a chaotic Brexit and should be prepared:https://t.co/oBcvTJwQlj — Pieter Omtzigt (@PieterOmtzigt) July 9, 2018

A no deal #Brexit is the default (backstop) outcome of the Article 50 process. If nothing is agreed that's what we get.



It's interesting many remainers believe the UK can unilaterally decide to remain in the SM/CU etc, they don't understand the EU can say NO. — Brexit Politics (@brexit_politics) July 10, 2018

It appears Theresa May has opened up Pandora's Box unleashing the chaos the Conservative party warned would only happen under a Labour government.