12 July 2018
    Brexit

    Key Provisions of White Paper That Shapes UK's Withdrawal From EU

    Europe
    London's soon-to-be-announced white paper, a plan for the UK's future after its withdrawal from the EU, has already added to the resignation of the key figures in the British government, including Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

    On Thursday, new Brexit secretary Dominic Raab is due to present Prime Minister Theresa's so-called white paper, a document which sets out the government's plan on Brexit.

    Raab said in the foreword to the paper, entitled The Future Relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union, that "it is a vision that respects the result of the referendum [vote to leave] and delivers a principled and practical Brexit."

    If May Compromises on Brexit, Further Resignations Would Follow

    "Leaving the European Union involves challenge and opportunity. We need to rise to the challenge and grasp the opportunities," he pointed out, touting the white paper as a document that outlines "a comprehensive vision for the future [UK-EU] relationship."

    According to Raab, the white paper will focus on an array of pressing issues and help to

     

    • take Britain out of the single market and the customs union
    • give the UK the flexibility to clinch new trade deals across the globe, specifically "breaking new ground for agreements in services"
    • ensure "frictionless" UK-EU trade in goods through a new free trade area to meet business interests
    • deliver on London and Brussels' commitments to Northern Ireland and Ireland and avert a hard border "without compromising the EU's autonomy or the UK's sovereignty"
    • develop an "unprecedented" economic partnership and "unrivalled" security cooperation
    • strengthen "unparalleled partnership on cross-cutting issues like data and science and innovation"

     

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a news conference with Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki (unseen) during the Western Balkans Summit 2018 at Lancaster House in London, Britain, July 10, 2018
    © REUTERS / Stefan Rousseau
    Theresa May Claims She'll Deliver "Smooth And Orderly Brexit" Amid Cabinet Chaos
    Earlier, the white paper drew harsh criticism from eurosceptic members of May's Cabinet, leading to the resignation of Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who were replaced with Dominic Raab and Jeremy Hunt, respectively.

    European Commission Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier, for his part, described Brexit as an element of stability for the European continent.

    He declined to comment on the recent changes in the British government, calling the matter an internal issue of the United Kingdom and stressing that the reshuffle will not affect EU-UK negotiations on Brexit.

    Tags:
    customs union, future, relationship, white paper, plan, trade, Brexit, EU, Dominic Raab, Britain
