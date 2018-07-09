Register
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Conservative Party's Spring Forum in Cardiff, Wales, March 17, 2017.

    Raab Apointment Shows UK PM May's Desperation Amid Resignations – EPP Party

    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK May’s decision to appoint former UK Housing Minister Dominic Raab as the new Brexit minister, despite her previous disagreements with him, highlights her desperation following multiple resignations in the Brexit department, Dirk Hazell, the leader of the UK arm of the European People's Party (EPP), told Sputnik on Monday.

    "Appointment of Raab highlights May's desperation after so many Cabinet resignations. She chastened Raab in Parliament for calling feminists ‘obnoxious bigots," Hazell said, recalling an argument the two politicians had in 2011.

    The EPP party leader also questioned Raab’s ability "to secure the EU’s trust," but justified Davis for leaving office.

    "We believe Davis. May's Project Brexit does not look it is working so well. Why stay on a sinking ship if you are not the captain?" Hazell noted.

    READ MORE: Who Is Britain's New Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab?

    In this file photo taken on February 06, 2018 Dominic Raab, then Minister of State for Housing and Planning, leaves 10 Downing street after the weekly cabinet meeting on February 6, 2018 in London
    Dominic Raab Appointed as New UK Brexit Minister Following Davis Resignation
    On Sunday, David Davis resigned as Brexit minister, citing disagreements with May's plan for exiting the European Union as the reason for stepping down. Davis' resignation was followed by those of two junior ministers in the UK government's Brexit department — Steve Baker and Suella Braverman.

    May's plan envisions the EU-UK free trade zone for industrial and agricultural goods, as well as a common customs territory. The UK government previously was inclined to establish a full-fledged customs union regime with the bloc without any exceptions and with the application of World Trade Organization tariffs. The pullout talks are to be concluded by October, while the exit is slated for March 2019, followed by a transit period until the end of 2020.

