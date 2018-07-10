Register
18:15 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships Bettica and Bergamini off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016.

    Rome Closes Ports to Italian Ship With Migrants for 1st Time, Vows Punishment

    © REUTERS / Marina Militare
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    After refusing several charity ships loaded with migrants under foreign flags to dock in its ports, Italy’s authorities reportedly forbade an Italian oil vessel, which had rescued migrants off the Libyan coast, from bringing them to Italy.

    Italy’s Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli has revealed that a coast guard ship has taken dozens of migrants from the commercial vessel Vos Thalassa, which flies the Italian flag. The tug, which supplies an oil platform, rescued the would-be asylum seekers off the Libya coast. The passengers then allegedly threatened lives of the crew, according to the official, who oversees the coast guard in Italy. On his Twitter account, he has promised an investigation, slamming “the troublemakers.”

    ​Proud of the Italian @GuardiaCostiera whose ship Diciotti has taken on board 60 migrants, endangering the life of the Italian cruiser Vos Thalassa. Now the investigation is to begin to punish troublemakers.

    The news agency Reuters reports, citing sources, that the migrants would be brought to Italy; however the Ministry doesn’t confirm the information.
    According to the Italian news agency ANSA, which cited the country’s officials, the VOS Thalassa entered the rescue zone and picked the migrants while the Libyan coastal guards were heading there  on the distress call. An Interior Ministry source told Reuters that the vessel was initially told not to bring them to Italy.

    The incident has fallen in line with the hardline course on migration that the newly formed Italian government has taken  at the behest of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who represents the right-wing Lega party.  Last month, Italy refused to take in immigrant rescue NGO vessels, sparking a diplomatic row in Europe. These included the infamous ship Aquarius, which had more than 600 people on board, which had to dock in Valencia, Spain.  Loyal to his vow to crack down on illegal migration and block its main route from Africa to Europe across the Mediterranean, he has recently promised to bring up the issue at a meeting of European ministers in Austria, scheduled for July 12. 

    "After having stopped the NGO ships, I'll ask European partners on Thursday in Innsbruck to block from Italian ports the arrival of ships currently on international missions in the Mediterranean," Salvini said in a statement.

    The minister also voiced his wish to push EU's border control force, Frontex, to block ships loaded with migrants from docking at Italian ports. Meanwhile, at a grand gathering, Matteo Salvini  also reportedly had to respond to the demands of his German counterpart Horst Seehofer. He wants Salvini to accept the proposal to take back migrants who head to Germany from Italy. The coastal state remains one of the gateways to Europe for migrants from Africa, who are smuggled in inflatable boats and flimsy vessels, which often suffer shipwrecks with many people dying.

    READ MORE: Italy Provides Libya With More Ships to Bring Migrants Back Home

    Over 650,000 migrants, mostly from Africa and the Middle East, have come to Italy's shores since 2014. The numbers, however, have dropped since 2017 when Italy struck a deal with the Libyan authorities, whom they provide with equipment, vessels and training for more effective coastal control.

    Tags:
    illegal migration, border control, migrant crisis, migrant, Danilo Toninelli, Matteo Salvini, Libya, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse