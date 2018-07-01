Register
03:35 GMT +301 July 2018
    African migrants rest on board a Spanish rescue boat after arriving at Arguineguin port in the Canary Island Gran Canaria, Spain, July 13, 2015

    Spain to Accept New Vessel With Migrants That Was Denied Entry to Italy

    © REUTERS / Borja Suarez
    MADRID (Sputnik) – The Spanish government decided to let one more vessel with migrants on board, which was denied entry to Italy and Malta, enter the port of Barcelona, city's Mayor Ada Colau said.

    The Open Arms ship belongs to the Spanish non-governmental organization Proactiva. On early Saturday, 33 miles from the Libyan coast the vessel took aboard 59 migrants, who tried to reach Italy on a rubber boat. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini wrote on his Twitter page that the country would not accept the ship while the Spanish government allowed the vessel to enter the port of Barcelona.

    ​“Thanks to the government and [Prime Minister] Pedro Sanchez as they allowed the Open Arms ship and 60 rescued people to arrive in Barcelona,” Colau wrote on her Twitter page on Saturday.

    Migrants are seen in a rubber dinghy as they are rescued by the crew of the Mission Lifeline rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, June 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Hermine Poschmann/Misson-Lifeline/Handout
    'No Meat on Board': German NGO Invites Italian Deputy PM Aboard Banned Migrant Ship
    The vessels carries migrants from Palestine, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, Syria, Cot d’Ivoire, Eritrea, the Central African Republic, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Libya, Bangladesh and Guinea. There are several children on board of the ship.

    In June, Italy refused to allow entry to two rescue ships carrying migrants. Spain allowed the first ship, the Aquarius with more than 600 people on board, to dock in Valencia, but barred entry to the other one, the Lifeline.

