Register
15:51 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2016 file photo a member of the biker gang 'Osmanen' arrives for a boxing event in Offenbach, central Germany. The biker group has been banned by the German interior ministry on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

    Germany Outlaws Biker Gang With Alleged Links to Turkish Leadership

    © AP Photo / Boris Roessler
    Europe
    Get short URL
    140

    The gang registered as Group Osmanen Germania Boxing Club has been investigated for months. Its members have been accused of murders and forcing women into prostitution, and are allegedly connected to Erdogan’s governing party.

    Germany’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, representing Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), has banned the biker gang Osmanen Germania BC, which is under investigation for several serious crimes.

    "The group poses a serious threat to individual legally protected interests and the general public,” his statement, cited by the German media, reads.

    The minister has outlawed any activity of Osmanen Germania’s clubs in different states of the country as a part of the crackdown on organized crime by the federal and state authorities.

    “Those who reject the rule of law can’t expect any leniency from us,” he stated as quoted by the Interior Ministry’s press service.

    According to the Ministry of the Interior, cited by the newspaper Welt, the ban is based on the results of investigations following the raids in mid-March. According to the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of the Interior, the  group has connections with the Turkish governing party AKP and with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    The ban followed a nationwide police raid in spring, when officers searched dozens of properties on suspicion of numerous illegal violent crimes. Storage devices, drugs and weapons have been seized in the federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Baden-Württemberg and Hessen, as well as in major western German cities. Then, however, officials stated that the ban is not aimed at a ban of the group; the proclaimed goal was to obtain more information about the structure and management of the group.

    Osmanen Germania, founded in 2015, is one of the fastest-growing groups of its kind in Germany, with 22 branches across the country and 300 members, many with Turkish roots. Eight people, who are said to belong to the self-proclaimed club, have been charged with murder, inflicting bodily harm, tax evasion, forced prostitution and pimping.

    The local broadcaster ZDF conducted its own investigation based on German police wire taps, it had earlier revealed that Metin Kulunk, a Turkish parliamentarian and an ally to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gave Osmanen Germania money to buy weapons, go after Kurds, and target Erdogan’s critics, including a German comedian, who mocked Erdogan with a poem, and organize rallies.

    READ MORE: German Government to Freeze Talks on Turkey’s EU Accession Until Conditions Met

    Relations between Turkey and Germany went downhill in 2016, when an attempted coup took place in Turkey and was suppressed the following day. Over 240 people were killed during the coup attempt and an estimated 2,000 were wounded. Turkish authorities reportedly arrested over 13,000 people, 10,000 of whom were members of the Turkish military. Turkey also launched a crackdown on numerous news websites under the pretext of ensuring national security and public order. This was criticized within the EU, including Germany, while Turkey frowned upon Kurdish rallies in Germany.

    Related:

    German Police Crack Down on Turkish 'Boxing Gang' Suspected in Crimes
    Turkish Deputy PM Criticizes Germany for Allowing Pro-Kurdish Rally in Cologne
    AfD Party Members Question Motivation of German Team Players of Turkish Descent
    German Football Stars of Turkish Background Under Fire for Meeting Erdogan
    Attacks on Mosques in Germany: Has Turkey's Op in Syria 'Become the Last Straw'?
    Germany Grants Asylum to Alleged Plotter of Turkey's Military Coup - Reports
    Tags:
    police raid, nationalism, organized crime, coup attempt in Turkey, Horst Seehofer, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse