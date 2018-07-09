Le Pen Plans to Appeal French Judges' Block of $2.4Mln Subsidy for RN Party

"Yes, we will appeal [the ruling] this morning," Le Pen said on the BFMTV broadcaster.
The RN politician added that the examining magistrates were trying to "destroy the key opposition party of France."
"This is happening without any respect for any legal criteria, which would have allowed this kind of seizing. This is a real terrorist attack on democracy," Le Pen stressed.
Le Pen also officially rejected all accusations against the party.
READ MORE: Le Pen's Granddaughter Creates Elite Counter-Culture Institute in France
In June, the Court of Justice of the European Union backed the European Parliament's decision to fine RN almost 300,000 euros, or roughly $347,000, for hiring parliamentary aides and failing to prove their effectiveness.
