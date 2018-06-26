Le Pen's Granddaughter Creates Elite Counter-Culture Institute in France

Commenting on an address by Marion Marechal-Le Pen during presentation of her Lyon-based Institute for Social, Economic and Political Sciences, the L'Incorrect monthly's chief editor Jacques de Guillebon told Sputnik that it can be perceived as a challenge to France's right-wing movement.

Speaking at the presentation of the Institut de Sciences Sociales, Economiques et Politiques (Institute for Social, Economic and Political Sciences), or ISSEP, in Lyon, Marion Marechal-Le Pen stressed that the purpose of the project is to prepare the country's "new elite."

She also drew parallels between globalization and reality, saying that "today's past is more harmless than the future".

READ MORE: French National Front Party Changes Name in Makeover Effect

In an interview with Sputnik, Jacques de Guillebon, chief editor of the L'Incorrect monthly and co-chairman of the Academic Board with the ISSEP, called Le Pen's speech "criticism of shortcomings, cowardice, his incompetence" of the right-wing movement in France.

He pointed the finger at current French right-wing activists who he said "forgot how to think and be responsible for what they think."

"They [only] focus on money and on how to repaint the facade," De Guillebon underlined.

Troisième à prendre la parole. L'@ISSEP_Lyon c'est clairement du travail d'équipe. @MarionMarechal précise: "je suis celle qui va le moins parler". pic.twitter.com/hDOSBXlJy2 — EdouardChanot (@edchanot) 22 июня 2018 г.

In June 2012, 22-year old Marion Marechal-Le Pen, granddaughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen who founded the rightwing Front National, became the youngest MP in modern French history.

Last year, she announced that she will not run for the 2017 parliamentary elections.