14:55 GMT +309 July 2018
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

    'Give us General Election': Calls for May No Confidence Vote Amid Brexit Tatters

    Europe
    Following the overnight resignation of the UK Brexit Minister David Davis, British politicians and political pundits have suggested a variety of ways the UK government should deal with the emerged crisis.

    Calls for a no confidence vote, a snap election, another Brexit referendum and a new independence referendum in Scotland have surfaced online on Monday.

    Mr. Davis said he didn't believe in the government's vision for the EU-UK relationship, which "would be a risk at least of delivering a poor outcome," adding that Britain was "giving too much away, too easily."

    The UK PM Theresa May dealt a significant blow in the light of her Brexit Minister's resignation just days after she thought he reached an agreement with her divided Cabinet. While a replacement for Davis — Dominic Raab MP — has already been announced, the damage to the PM and her leadership has been done. 

    The 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs is meeting in Westminster on July 9. Its purpose is to give the Tory backbenchers an opportunity to air their concerns, report on constituency work and coordinate legislative agendas. The committee organizes and votes on leadership challenges, which is initiated with a call for the vote of no confidence. When 15% of Tory MPs write a letter to the Committee chairman — currently Graham Brady MP — the vote of no confidence is triggered.

    Mrs. May will have to face the vote, if lack of trust among her own MPs pushes them to question her leadership via the committee framework.  

    On Friday, July 6, Mrs. May Cabinet met at her summer residence and finalized a plan for future trade ties with the European bloc. The government is seeking to keep a free-trade zone for goods, commit Britain to maintaining the same rules as the bloc for goods and agricultural products and end freedom of movement between UK and the EU. 

    READ MORE: Here's What the UK's Fresh Brexit Deal is All About 

