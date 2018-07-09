Dominic Raab Appointed as New UK Brexit Minister Following Davis Resignation

"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Dominic Raab MP as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union," a statement from May's office said.
Raab, 44, has been appointed to the most responsible post in the government, considering that Britain needs to withdraw from the EU by March 29, 2019, and that negotiations with the EU are constantly being stalled.
Earlier in July, May said her cabinet had agreed a deal on the basis of UK's ties with the European Union after Brexit. A white paper outlining their common stance is expected to be published this week.
