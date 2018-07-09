Dominic Raab Appointed as New UK Brexit Minister Following Davis Resignation

British Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed Dominic Raab to be the new Brexit secretary after David Davis’ resignation.

"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Dominic Raab MP as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union," a statement from May's office said.

Raab, 44, has been appointed to the most responsible post in the government, considering that Britain needs to withdraw from the EU by March 29, 2019, and that negotiations with the EU are constantly being stalled.

David Davis resigned on Sunday after the cabinet agreed on a pullout plan that was supported by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, but not by Davis. Davis' resignation was followed by the resignation of his deputy, Brexit Minister Steve Baker and another Brexit Minister Suella Braverman.

Earlier in July, May said her cabinet had agreed a deal on the basis of UK's ties with the European Union after Brexit. A white paper outlining their common stance is expected to be published this week.