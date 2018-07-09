What We Know So Far About Brexit Secretary's Resignation

British Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted the resignation of UK Brexit Secretary David Davis, who earlier said that he is stepping down because May's policies were undermining Brexit negotiations with Brussels and that parliament would be unable to truly regain power after Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

Davis Slams May's "Weak Negotiating Position"

UK Brexit Secretary David Davis announced his resignation, citing May's policy on Brexit, which he said "will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one."

"In my view the inevitable consequence of the proposed policies will be to make the supposed control by Parliament illusory rather than real," Davis wrote in his resignation letter to Theresa May.

Davis' resignation came two days after May said that her cabinet had agreed a deal on the basics of the UK's ties with the EU after Britain's exit from the bloc.

Resignation of Other Brexit Ministers

Davis stepping down was followed by the resignation of deputy Brexit Ministers Steve Baker and Suella Braverman.

UK PM Regrets Davis' Resignation

May, for her part, expressed regret over Davis' decision, saying in a letter that she bemoans the fact that he is standing down "when we have already made so much progress towards delivering a smooth and successful Brexit, and when we are only eight months from the date set in law when the United Kingdom will leave the European Union."

"I would like to thank you warmly for everything you have done over the past two years as Secretary of State to shape our departure from the EU," May added. She is due to address the House of Commons on the "right Brexit" for Britain later on Monday.

Corbyn Berates May Over Brexit

Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has tweeted that British Prime Minister Theresa May will be unable to stick to her obligations pertaining to Brexit.

David Davis resigning at such a crucial time shows @Theresa_May has no authority left and is incapable of delivering Brexit.



With her Government in chaos, if she clings on, it's clear she's more interested in hanging on for her own sake than serving the people of our country. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) 8 июля 2018 г.

In the tweet, the head of the Labour Party accused May of being more interested in holding on to power than trying to meet the interests of ordinary Britons amid the ongoing government standoff.

Pro-Brexit MPs Hail Davis' Resignation

Peter Bone, a Brexiteer Conservative member of the UK Parliament, supported Davis' decision to step down, calling the move "principled and brave," according to The Independent.

He was echoed by another pro-Brexit MP Andrea Jenkyns, who predicted a "game changer for Brexit," saying that UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson should act.

CBI Head Calls Davis' Move "a Blow"

Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), for her part, called Davis' decision "a blow" and stressed that "inability to take decisions over several months had become a huge challenge in terms of uncertainty."

May Ready to Reshuffle the Government – Source

The Guardian has, meanwhile, cited a Downing Street source as saying that May is allegedly ready and willing to reshuffle the government in a swift process which "is likely to begin sometime after 9am."

"The speed of the reshuffle indicates May and her team had such an eventuality in mind, and were ready to respond," the source pointed out.