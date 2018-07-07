Register
04:49 GMT +307 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square during a Unite for Europe march, in central London, Britain

    Here’s What the UK's Fresh Brexit Deal is All About

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The British cabinet has finally agreed on an outline of a Brexit deal with the European Union. Here are the key items from the government’s proposal.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May managed to bring her cabinet to an agreement on Brexit Friday, overcoming division between her ministers and winning support for "a business-friendly" proposal, which is supposed to fuel the stalled talks with the EU about the United Kingdom's withdrawal from that political and economic union.

    The plan centers around a "free trade area" for goods, while acknowledging that the service sector will no longer enjoy free access to the EU's single market, Business Times reports. At the same time, the agreement ends the unregulated freedom of movement and supremacy of the European Court, which might become grounds for accusing May of picking the best parts of the EU.

    The plan says that border checks between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will be avoided, according to a review by AFP.

    Going Rogue

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Theresa May Vows to Sack FM Johnson if He Undermines Brexit Deal - Reports
    The new plan says the UK wants to establish a free trade zone featuring a "common rulebook for goods" with the EU, but underscores that the UK will only agree with those EU rules that reduce friction at the border.

    Issues with the agricultural, food and fisheries products supply is said to be smoothed out first and foremost, along with some supply chains and processes that are vital to various industries, including automobile manufacturing. At the same time, the UK will abandon the EU's Common Agricultural Policy and Common Fisheries Policy.

    Britain would reserve the right under this plan to shape the international standards on which those trade rules are based, and also delegate the right to reject any new EU rules to the British Parliament.

    The plan allows Britain to independently impose trade tariffs and seal new free trade deals, the Business Times report.

    As for services and banking, which would inevitably lose free access to the EU market, the new deal says the UK will retain "regulatory flexibility" for its services sector, which dominates the British economy.

    Playing by the Book

    At the same time, the United Kingdom pledges to maintain common standards on state aid rules and establish "cooperative arrangements between regulators" on competition. In addition, the plan says that both the EU and the UK will play along the same high standards on environment, climate change, social protection, consumer protection and employment policies.

    While the plan says that European Court jurisdiction over the UK is over, it still mentions a "joint institutional framework" to basically ensure compatibility between the two legal systems.

    "Both sides would need to agree a means of resolving disputes, including through binding independent arbitration," AFP noted.

    While the agreement would end freedom of movement, it does not forbid EU and UK citizens from applying for studying and working on each other's territory.

    Hardline Brexiters have already accused May may of "tying" UK to EU standards. However, companies have welcomed the compromise deal, as they most feared possible border checks and tariffs.

    Related:

    Evidence on UK Poisoning Cases 'Not Forthcoming' – Green Party Leadership Bidder
    Carnival of Resistance: Brits to Protest Trump's UK Visit, POTUS to Avoid London
    UK Needs US and Russia, NOT EU
    UK PM Reportedly Ready to Sack Ministers If They Don't Back Her Brexit Plan
    'Russophobia British Gov’t Encouraged is Beginning to Boomerang' – Ex-UK Envoy
    Specialist Reveals Core Issue of Row Between Enterprise, UK Govt Amid Brexit
    'Being Russian is Enough' to Be Suspected to Wrongdoing in UK - Activist
    Drama: Stage Actors Rage at UK Audience Watching World Cup During Tragic Scene
    Tags:
    details, trade, agreement, Brexit, EU, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse