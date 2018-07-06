Register
15:09 GMT +306 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    Almost 80% of German Citizens Dissatisfied With Country’s Government – Poll

    © AFP 2018 / Christof Stache
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 40

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – About 80 percent of German citizens have expressed their dissatisfaction with the country’s government, with only 21 percent approving of its work, a fresh poll, conducted by the ARD broadcaster, showed Friday.

    According to the Deutschland Trend poll, conducted by ARD, 78 percent of respondents said that they were to some extent dissatisfied with the government. The number of Germans who disapprove of the work being done by government increased by 15 percent over just one month.

    The falling support for the government’s policies was reportedly linked to the crisis within the ruling coalition caused by differing views on migration.

    READ MORE: Nearly Every Second German Wants Merkel to Quit Amid Fierce Migration Row — Poll

    Flags outside the building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Merkel-Seehofer Dispute Signals EU ‘Political Crisis’, Not Migration Problem
    The poll was conducted on Tuesday-Wednesday with 1,005 people having participated in it.

    The coalition crisis between the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) on the migration issue has been ongoing for weeks. Earlier this week, the parties agreed to take measures to curb illegal migration into Germany. The deal included, among other things, boosting control along the border to prevent irregular migrants from entering the country.

    Related:

    Nearly Every Second German Wants Merkel to Quit Amid Fierce Migration Row - Poll
    Germans Doubt Merkel's Ability to Find Migration Solution in 2 Weeks - Poll
    Germany: New Migration 'Master Plan' Sparks Discord in Merkel's Coalition
    Tags:
    poll, migration, Christian Social Union (CSU), Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse