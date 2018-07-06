Almost 80% of German Citizens Dissatisfied With Country’s Government – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – About 80 percent of German citizens have expressed their dissatisfaction with the country’s government, with only 21 percent approving of its work, a fresh poll, conducted by the ARD broadcaster, showed Friday.

According to the Deutschland Trend poll, conducted by ARD, 78 percent of respondents said that they were to some extent dissatisfied with the government. The number of Germans who disapprove of the work being done by government increased by 15 percent over just one month.

The falling support for the government’s policies was reportedly linked to the crisis within the ruling coalition caused by differing views on migration.

The poll was conducted on Tuesday-Wednesday with 1,005 people having participated in it.

The coalition crisis between the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) on the migration issue has been ongoing for weeks. Earlier this week, the parties agreed to take measures to curb illegal migration into Germany. The deal included, among other things, boosting control along the border to prevent irregular migrants from entering the country.