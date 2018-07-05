Register
23:46 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants queue on the platform, waiting for a train at Vienna west railway station, Austria September 13, 2015

    German Coalition Parties Reach Deal on Migration - Reports

    © REUTERS / Peter Bader
    Europe
    Get short URL
    103

    According to Reuters, the parties in Germany's ruling coalition have reached an agreement in a long dispute over a push by Bavarian conservatives to turn back certain migrants at the German-Austrian border.

    Moreover, the parties reportedly agreed to accelerate the process of returning asylum-seekers that had already registered in other EU countries, under existing EU rules, but there would be no unilateral action by Germany, SPD leader Andrea Nahles said, cited by Reuters.

    "An accelerated asylum procedure will be introduced for those who will register in the country or file an application. We proposed this point a few weeks ago, it is a good solution,"Andrea Nahles said.

    In addition, Andrea Nahles told reporters on Thursday that a new migration law would be submitted to the German government by the end of 2018.

    "The law on migration will be presented in the cabinet this year. It was also important for us," Nahles said after the talks with leaders of the Christian Social Union (CSU) and Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU).

    Flags outside the building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Merkel-Seehofer Dispute Signals EU ‘Political Crisis’, Not Migration Problem
    "There will be no national unilateral measures, there will be no unilateral refusal of entry at the border; there will be an accelerated order of proceedings at the border instead. There is no need to change the law for that… No camps will be set up in this regard, and the SPD was never prepared to discuss it in any case," she added.

    In addition, leaders of the German coalition government parties agreed on an accelerated procedure for granting asylum in Germany to refugees who are on the country’s border with Austria, Nahles stressed.

    The European Union has been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

    On Thursday, Die Zeit reported that about 12,000 migrants have left Germany since February 2017 in exchange for receiving payments from the country’s government, according to the state-run program called StarthilfePlus.

    Related:

    Germany's Die Linke Lawmaker Slams Interior Minister Over Migration Policy
    Merkel Reaches Deal With CSU on Migration in Germany 'After Very Intense' Talks
    Germany's Seehofer Delays Resignation Amid Clash With Merkel on Migration
    Germany’s SPD Preparing for Possible Re-Election Amid Migration Row – Reports
    Joint Declaration of Germany, France Reveals Plans on Migration Policy in Europe
    Tags:
    asylum, deal, migration, border, coalition, Andrea Nahles, Austria, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse