Register
23:04 GMT +322 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a plenary session of German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017

    Nearly Every Second German Wants Merkel to Quit Amid Fierce Migration Row - Poll

    © AP Photo / Michael Kappeler
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The statistics arrived amid a serious division among the German ruling coalition ranks over migration policies.

    According to a survey by YouGov pollster published on Friday and cited by the German edition of The Local, 43 percent of Germans would prefer Chancellor Angela Merkel to leave office.

    The survey also revealed that a little over 42 percent of those polled want Merkel to continue to head the government, however, 15 percent were neutral.

    READ MORE: Germany's SPD Preparing for Possible Re-Election Amid Migration Row — Reports

    Merkel has been found most popular with those backing the environmentalist Green Party: the lion’s share of them  (two thirds) agreed that Merkel should stay in office,  whereas she appeared  to be by far least supported by right-wing forces’ voters, namely  supporters of right-wing  Alternative for Germany (AfD). In particular, only six percent of them want Merkel to stay in power.

    Separately, supporters of the conservative Union, which essentially comprises Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), appeared slightly divided on the issue, with 63 percent backing the Chancellor, while another 27 percent would prefer her to leave the post. Also, half of German citizens think that the governmental coalition currently in office will not hold until the next elections slated for 2021.

    German Economy Minister Siegmar Gabriel (C) peers between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian state premier and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer during a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 14, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
    Seehofer Warns Merkel Against Firing Him, Threatens Coalition's Collapse

    Merkel is currently deeply engulfed in a power clash with the CSU over the immigration issue and border controls, which is threatening to virtually split her coalition just several months after it was established.

    German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who also leads the CSU, proposes to send migrants away at the German border if they had already been refused asylum, while Merkel  is seeking to opt for a universal solution for the EU’s migration crisis and reach deals with Italy and Greece among others.

    Related:

    Merkel: Germany Ready to Help Syrian Settlement to Ensure Return of Migrants
    Seehofer Warns Merkel Against Firing Him, Threatens Coalition's Collapse
    'Hey, Angela': Trump Allegedly Threw Candy at Merkel at G7 Summit
    Merkel: We Need Measures Against Iran's 'Aggressive Tendencies' in Middle East
    Germans Doubt Merkel's Ability to Find Migration Solution in 2 Weeks - Poll
    Tags:
    coalition, immigration, migrants, policies, resignation, quit, CDU, Christian Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse