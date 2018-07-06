Register
11:43 GMT +306 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Eurajoki, Finland

    'The Future' or 'Panic Reaction'? Finland in Two Minds About Mini-NPPs

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Unknown / Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Eurajoki, Finland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While the idea of building mini-NPPs has been supported by a number of local politicians, a researcher sees few benefits, describing it as a "panic reaction to reducing emissions."

    A total of 16 members of the Turku City Council in the Finnish city of Turku have signed a petition to reduce greenhouse emissions by using mini-NPPs, as a local solution for generating heat and electricity, prompting a heated debate, national Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

    "It is the solution of the future for producing heat. Nuclear power is really environmentally friendly, more environmentally friendly than bioenergy," Matti Vähä-Heikkilä of the Green Party said.

    Vähä-Heikkilä referred to research showing that timber, wood shavings or other popular sources of bioenergy are not as CO2-neutral as previously thought. By contrast, nuclear power will reduce CO2 emissions and help Finland achieve its climate goals. Vähä-Heikkilä stressed that the difference between "classic" NPPs and mini-NPPs based on modular reactors is huge.

    Varying in size and capacity, a mini-NPP can provide anywhere between 10 MWT and 300 MWT, thus providing enough heating for the whole Turku area encompassing several hundred thousand inhabitants. By contrast, Unit 3 at the Olkiluoto NPP in western Finland, currently under construction, will have a capacity of 1,600 MWT.

    READ MORE: Costlier Than Pyramids: Finnish NPP Becomes World's Second-Priciest Building

    While similar ideas were even previously proposed for the capital area in Helsinki, as was reported by the local Helsingin Sanomat daily, it was met with a cold shoulder in the scientific community.

    Researcher Peter Lund, a professor of technical physics at Aalto University in Greater Helsinki slammed the idea as expensive and counterproductive for the local economy, as it relies exclusively on imported technology and would also need a backup system in case anything goes wrong.

    "The idea of a local mini-NPP plant may indeed sound like a satisfying and more favorable alternative. But if you consider the necessary safety requirements, the technology will be complicated and expensive," Lund told Yle.

    The mini-NPPs pose the same problem of nuclear waste management as "classic" NPPs, Lund argued.

    While Helsinki aims to be carbon neutral by 2050, Turku has the same aspirations for 2029, which is why the idea of mini-NPPs is being touted, Lund pointed out.

    "The very idea of mini NPPs feels like a panic reaction to reducing the high carbon dioxide emissions and the use of coal. It is a quick solution to a problem that requires more long-term ones," Lund argued.

    READ MORE: Finnish Survey Indicates Giant Leap in Local Support for 'Russian' NPP

    Despite NPPs producing minimal emissions, Lund argued that waste and safety issues don't automatically make them a more sustainable and a cleaner alternative. Instead, he argued, Finland should bet on renewable energy, such as wind or solar power, as well as improve heat management, which is a common trend across Europe.

    In a mini-poll conducted by Yle, popular support for a local mini-NPP in Turku turned out to be almost non-existent.

    As of today, Finland has two NPPs in action with two reactors apiece — the Soviet-built Loviisa NPP and the Swedish-built Olkiluoto NPP — with a third one in the pipeline. The Hanhikivi-1 NPP in Pyhäjoki is slated to house one Russian-designed VVER-1200 PWR reactor and is intended to supply 10 percent of Finland's entire energy demand.

    READ MORE: Imagine Russian Energy Switched Off in Finland: Food Shortages, Spike in Prices

    Meanwhile, the idea of local or movable power plants is gaining ground. The Akademik Lomonosov, the world's first floating NPP built by Rosatom, was specifically designed for service in remote parts of the Arctic and the Far East, where it is particularly difficult to establish a power grid. In 2018, it will start serving the town of Pevek on the Chukchi Peninsula.

    Related:

    Costlier Than Pyramids: Finnish NPP Becomes World's Second-Priciest Building
    Finnish Survey Indicates Giant Leap in Local Support for 'Russian' NPP
    Imagine Russian Energy Switched Off in Finland: Food Shortages, Spike in Prices
    Denmark Aiming at Wind Energy 'Silicon Valley' in North Sea
    Finns Soothe Fellow Nordics About Floating Russian Nuclear Power Plant
    Tags:
    carbon-free energy, carbon emissions, nuclear power plant, environment, Green Party, Scandinavia, Russia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse