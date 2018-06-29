Register
    EU Leaders Reach Agreement on Migration

    President of the European Council Tusk has confirmed that the leaders of the European Union reached an agreement on migration.

    The European Union leaders have finally reached an agreement on migration.

    European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed on Friday that the EU summit in Brussels had led to a deal on how to tackle the migration issue.

    Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel also reported that EU leaders agreed a deal on irregular migration at the summit in Brussels. "Deal agreed on migration," he tweeted.

    The migration accord includes clauses on voluntary hosting of migrants in the European Union and the reform of asylum system by consensus. Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz reported that the leaders of the union agreed that Italy and Greece can set up migrant centres on their soil if they want to.

    "I can confirm that countries like Italy or Greece can set up closed centers on the border if they want. There is still no agreement on binding quotas," he told reporters in Brussels after an EU migration deal was announced.

    Kurz added he was glad that the talks had led to an agreement on "secure zones" outside the European Union as well as clear guidelines for charities helping migrants in the Mediterranean.

    READ MORE: Kurz Becomes European 'Rock Star' as Merkel Loses Points on Migration Issue

    Meanwhile, Euro/Dollar exchange rate has risen 0.4 after it has been announced that the European leaders had reached a deal.

    Earlier, the European Council confirmed that the summit failed to agree on the final statement as Italy had temporarily blocked the adoption of the documents of the EU summit, insisting on the coordination of migration issues.

    The two-day European Council began on Thursday and is focused on migration.

