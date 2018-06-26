Italy's Plan for More Support for Libyan Coast Guard to Provoke Migration - NGO

"We demand an immediate stop of the training and funding of the Libyan Coast Guard. This is a non-democratic organization with a huge lack of expertise and knowledge of sea rescues. The presence of them at sea will support more and more the economy of flight. And in the end, it will get worse for refugees and migrants," Cornelis said.
Late on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the informal summit yielded a consensus on decisions regarding EU border protection and domestic decisions in regards to secondary migration.
READ MORE: Paris Warns EU States Against Mixing EU Reform Issue With Migrant Crisis
Cornelis added that the issue of migration would likely fall to an EU-wide decision with a solution etched out by right-wing parties.
"Probably, there will be a common European 'solution.' And, unfortunately, it will be a solution which is mainly conducted by right-wing parties," Cornelis said.
Europe has been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Hundreds of thousands of migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.
