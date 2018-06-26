Italy's Plan for More Support for Libyan Coast Guard to Provoke Migration - NGO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy’s proposal to increase EU support for the Libyan Coast Guard will only encourage more refugees to flee across the Mediterranean Sea, Veit Lorenz Cornelis, responsible for public relations at RESQSHIP, a Germany-based civil rescue NGO, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We demand an immediate stop of the training and funding of the Libyan Coast Guard. This is a non-democratic organization with a huge lack of expertise and knowledge of sea rescues. The presence of them at sea will support more and more the economy of flight. And in the end, it will get worse for refugees and migrants," Cornelis said.

Late on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the informal summit yielded a consensus on decisions regarding EU border protection and domestic decisions in regards to secondary migration.

READ MORE: Paris Warns EU States Against Mixing EU Reform Issue With Migrant Crisis

Cornelis added that the issue of migration would likely fall to an EU-wide decision with a solution etched out by right-wing parties.

"Probably, there will be a common European 'solution.' And, unfortunately, it will be a solution which is mainly conducted by right-wing parties," Cornelis said.

© AFP 2018 / Fabio Bucciarelli Brussels 'Loses Control': Austria to Be Tough on Migrants During EU Presidency - Report

On Sunday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker convened what he called an "informal working meeting" devoted to migration issues with 16 EU member states. At the summit, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte presented a 10-point plan on handling migration to the European Union, which included a proposal for the bloc to give the Libyan Coast Guard more help in patrolling its coasts for departing migrant boats.

Europe has been experiencing a migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Hundreds of thousands of migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.