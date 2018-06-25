Register
19:26 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 23, 2018

    Almost 60% 'Dissatisfied': Emmanuel Macron's Approval Ratings Continue to Fall

    © REUTERS / Thibault Camus/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    331

    After entering office over a year ago, French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval ratings are on a downwards trajectory, with researchers attributing his drop in support to numerous policies and developments.

    A poll conducted by the Institute of Opinion and Marketing Studies in France and Abroad (IFOP) yielded a 58 percent domestic disapproval rating of Macron – the highest level it’s ever been at since he was elected in May 2017.

    READ MORE: Macron Threatens Sanctions Against EU States That Turn Migrants Away

    The report, which was publicly released on Monday and used data gathered from June 15 to June 23, also found his approval rating to have fallen by one point for the second consecutive month, to 40 percent.

    Macron’s approval rating worsened particularly amongst those aged 65 and over, falling by 8 percent in the space of a month, to just 38 percent. 

    Researchers said recent social embarrassments, such as his seemingly arrogant remarks to a student, which went viral, have not significantly cost him support, but have “reinforced the feeling the disconnection” between the president and France’s citizens.

    His economic policies, which many, including a number of economists, consider to be favoring the rich at the expense of less wealthy members of society, and lavish renovations to one of his holiday homes, are other potential reason for Macron’s worsening approval ratings.

    “(These issues) strengthen the sentiment of some sort of social contempt from the president. There’s a feeling that the head of state is out of touch,” IFOP’s Deputy Chief Frederic Dabi said.

    French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the press conference at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    French President Macron Didn't Call Philippines Rodrigo Duterte a ‘Role Model’
    Prior to entering a career in politics, Macron worked as an investment banker, and his recent decision to scrap France’s wealth tax has reignited claims of him serving his cronies’ interests.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s satisfaction rating fell by three points over the same period, to 42 percent – also the lowest level since he took office.

    READ MORE: "How's it Going, Manu": Macron Ruins Life of French Teen, Who's Mocked at School

    Related:

    Macron Says EU Faces Migration Crisis as Merkel Gives Up on Finding Solution
    Macron Threatens Sanctions Against EU States That Turn Migrants Away
    French President Macron Didn't Call Philippines Rodrigo Duterte a ‘Role Model’
    "How's it Going, Manu": Macron Ruins Life of French Teen, Who's Mocked at School
    WATCH Macron Teaches French Teen Manners After Boy Addresses Him as 'Manu'
    Tags:
    approval rating, scandal, tax, French government, IFOP, Edouard Philippe, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse