17:52 GMT +323 June 2018
    French President Emmanuel Macron walks back to his office after a meeting with guests at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 31, 2017

    Macron Threatens EU States Which Turn Migrants Away With Sanctions

    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Europe
    7218

    According to the French president, financial sanctions should be introduced against those EU members that refuse migrants with proven asylum status.

    Emmanuel Macron has said that Europe's solutions to the migration issue may be developed as bilateral solutions, but not as unilateral ones.

    According to the French president, Paris could not accept a situation where "countries that benefit massively from EU solidarity" give in to "national self-interest when it comes to the issue of migrants."

    Speaking to reporters at a joint press conference with new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday, Macron said that Paris and Madrid were in favor of setting up "closed centers" on European soil for recently-landed migrants which would take on refugees in a 'coordinated way', allowing for a speedy investigation of their right to asylum status. These centers should be based closest to where the migrants or refugees landed, according to the president. For those applicants who are not eligible for asylum status, Macron stressed the need for European-wide solidarity and cooperation to send these countries back to their country of origin, and not to transit countries.

    Macron stressed that he was in favor of "sanctions mechanisms" in cases of non-solidarity.

    The president's remarks come on the eve of an EU-level summit on immigration set to be held in Brussels on Sunday. The leaders of the Visegrad Group of countries, including the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia refused to participate in the working meeting. Hungary's prime minister has complained that such meetings should be organized by the European Council, not by the European Commission.

    The European Union has faced major political divisions over member countries' response to the mass influx of immigrants and refugees which began in 2015, with the EU's Eastern European members balking at the idea of refugee quotas.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

