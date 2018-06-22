"How's it Going, Manu": Macron Ruins Life of French Teen, Who's Mocked at School

The video of French President Emmanuel Macron scolding a teen in the crowd for greeting him with a casual “How’s it going, Manu” and singing a socialist song during an official ceremony has gone viral – making him a laughingstock among fellow students.

The cheeky teen, who was left red-faced after receiving a lecture on manners and respect from the sharp-tongued statesman, has been taunted non-stop since the encounter. French journalist Camille Crosnier found the young man and tweeted, having tagged the president, about the mockery he’s been subjected to at school.

TWEET: "Hi @EmmanuelMacron and @Elysee, you know that I just saw the young man at his high school and he is in a bad state because everyone is laughing at him? He is at home and does not want to talk to anyone, he is afraid that it will hurt him for the rest of high school. Have a good day."

Coucou @EmmanuelMacron et @Elysee, vous savez que je viens de voir le jeune garçon à son collège et qu'il est bien mal car tout le monde se moque de lui? II vient de rentrer chez lui, ne veut parler à personne, il a mm peur que ça lui porte préjudice pour le lycée. Bonne journée — Camille Crosnier (@CamCrosnier) 19 июня 2018 г.

TWEET: "Other students have just passed by him laughing and watching the video on the internet again (it's all they've talked about since yesterday). He looks totally overwhelmed and depressed, he has shut himself away. WELL DONE."

D'autres élèves viennent de passer devant chez lui en rigolant et en regardant à nouveau la video sur internet (ils ne parlent que de ça depuis hier) Lui a l'air totalement dépassé et déprimé, il s'est enfermé. WELL DONE. — Camille Crosnier (@CamCrosnier) 19 июня 2018 г.

When Crosnier tracked down the boy, he asked her not to give any details about him so that he doesn’t have any problems at school.

Earlier this week, Macron dressed down the boy for calling out to him by saying “How’s it going, Manu?” and signing the socialist anthem during an event marking the 78th anniversary of General Charles De Gaulle’s call to resistance.

“No, no, you are here at an official ceremony. You can’t just behave like that. You can act like a clown, but today it’s the ‘Marseillaise’ and the ‘Partisans Song’ we’re singing. You address me as Mr. President of the Republic or Sir, okay?” Macron told him.

"Tu m'appelles monsieur le président ou Monsieur…" Emmanuel Macron recadre un adolescent qui l'avait appelé "Manu" pic.twitter.com/98VIV726Rv — BFMTV (@BFMTV) 18 июня 2018 г.

Even though the teen apologized, the President continued his lesson on manners.

“You need to do things the right way. The day you want to start a revolution you study first in order to obtain a degree and feed yourself, ok? And then you can lecture others.”

The incident has caused quite a stir on social media, with many people voicing their opinion on how Macron reacted and on boy’s conduct.