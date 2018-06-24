Register
17:47 GMT +324 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, listen to a speaker in Parliament Square, after participating in the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain June 23, 2018

    Ex-UK Cabinet Members to PM May: Brace Yourself for 'No Deal' Brexit

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Thousands of people have marched through London on the second anniversary of the UK referendum on the country's exit from the EU, demanding a new vote related to the Brexit deal's terms.

    Sixty pro-Brexit former cabinet ministers, lawmakers, economists and business leaders have urged UK authorities "to accelerate their preparations for 'no deal' [Brexit] and a move to a World Trade Deal under WTO rules."

    In an open letter, they made it plain that Prime Minister Theresa May should to be ready to withdraw the UK from the EU without clinching a trade agreement, in the face of warnings that the "no-deal" Brexit would lead to an economic catastrophe.

    READ MORE: EU's Juncker Aims to Devise Plan to Protect Ireland From No Deal Brexit Scenario

    "Britain is a great champion of free trade and looks forward to striking free trade deals with countries beyond the shores of the continent, once Brexit has taken effect," the letter read.

    The authors of the letter also insisted that the UK should exert pressure on Brussels by threatening to withhold a 39 billion pound (2 billion dollar) divorce bill it has already agreed to pay.

    READ MORE: If We Have No Brexit Deal, It Will Be a Serious Crisis — UK Lawmaker

    The letter came after more than 100,000 people took part in the UK Unity and Freedom march in London to mark two years since the historic Brexit referendum on Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

    (File) In this photograph taken on April 26, 2017, Brexit posters are pictured at the border crossing at Muff in Co Donegal near Lough Foyle, on the border with Northern Ireland and Donegal in the Republic of Ireland
    © AFP 2018 / PAUL FAITH
    No Brexit Deal if UK Doesn't Follow Through on Border Commitments - Dublin
    The march took place amid UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's calls to ensure a "full British Brexit", following Cabinet warnings that the UK could walk away from the talks with Brussels without a deal.

    The Brexit talks officially kicked off in June 2017 and are slated to be completed by the end of March 2019. A transition period, which stipulates Britain remaining in the single market and customs union, is expected to last until the end of 2020.

    Related:

    'No Substantial Progress': EU Reportedly Braces for Brexit 'No Deal' Scenario
    Best for Britain Campaign to Strive for Referendum on Brexit Final Deal
    Risk of 'No Deal' Looms if No Progress on Brexit Talks Made in June – Reports
    Majority of UK Citizens Doubt Prime Minister Can Strike Good Brexit Deal – Poll
    Tags:
    pressure, letter, agreement, free trade, deal, lawmakers, Brexit, World Trade Organization (WTO), Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Socotra Island, Yemen
    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse