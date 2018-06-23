Twitter Breaks Out Toilet Jokes After Boris Johnson's 'Bog Roll Brexit' Remark

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has once again stirred up Twitter with yet another extravagant metaphor, as he likened one possible Brexit scenario to a toilet paper roll.

On the second anniversary of the historic Brexit vote, when the UK chose to part ways with the European Union, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson urged Prime Minister Theresa May not to prolong the separation process, claiming that Britons across the country who voted yes two years ago want the government “to get on and do it.”

"They don’t want a halfhearted Brexit. They don’t want some sort of hopeless compromise, some perpetual pushme-pullyou arrangement in which we stay half in and half out in a political no man’s land — with no more ministers round the table in Brussels and yet forced to obey EU laws," Johnson wrote in The Sun.

"They don’t want some bog roll (toilet paper roll) Brexit — soft, yielding and seemingly infinitely long. They want this government to fulfil the mandate of the people — and deliver a full British Brexit."

Johnson’s statement evoked a wave of criticism and mockery on social media as many users were apparently amused by his choice of words or took a dim view of what was said.

Foreign Secretary 'Bog Roll' Boris Johnson wants a full 'British Brexit' — presumably he is looking to stir emotions of pride in nationalism. We are way past cheap slogans, the UK needs hard facts and certainty. The only route now is to #StopBrexit #PeoplesVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/ihOtsMmah3 — StrongerStabler (@StrongerStabler) 23 июня 2018 г.

Perhaps people are asking for a #bogrollbrexit because of the mess Boris Johnson has deposited on us all — Liz Sewell #FBPE (@BelinaLiz) 23 июня 2018 г.

If you are looking for some more stupid today, look no further than Boris Johnson's headline grabbing #bogrollbrexit it gets more surreal every single day!! — Vicky Wood (@VickyRWood16) 23 июня 2018 г.