Register
11:46 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British politician Dominic Grieve lifts the police cordon as he walks along Whitehall in Westminster, central London (File)

    If We Have No Brexit Deal, It Will Be a Serious Crisis - UK Lawmaker

    © AFP 2018 / Justin TALLIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111

    British Conservative Lawmaker Dominic Grieve has said he doesn't want the government to collapse over Brexit, adding that it is not endangered by a debate over the exit deal.

    Dominic Grieve has clashed with the government over the final wording of the European Union Withdrawal Bill in a move that is testing Prime Minister Theresa May's ability to lead a minority government.

    "It has been suggested that I want to collapse the government — I don't. If we have no deal at the end it is a very serious crisis," Grieve said.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May (File)
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK PM Theresa May Under Threat if Government Defeated in Brexit Vote
    The House of Lords has bested the government once again on the latest version of the so-called “meaningful vote” amendment to the Brexit Bill by 354 to 235 votes.

    Members of the Conservative Party have "privately" notified they could try to force PM May out of office if the government is defeated in a parliamentary vote, according to Bloomberg.

    Grieve warned on June 17 that he'd oppose a hard Brexit even if it would lead to the "collapse" of the British government.

    READ MORE: UK Authorities Lay Out 3 Scenarios for Parliamentary Vote on Brexit

    Londres
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    May 'Got Another Card Up Her Sleeve': UK MPs Plan to Block Brexit - Politician
    The UK Parliament on June 13 declined a proposal that would have made the government negotiate to remain in the European Economic Area and thus continue to be part of the EU's single market in the Brexit talks.

    The UK initiated the process of withdrawing from the European Union after a referendum in June 2016.

    The formal divorce is to happen in March 2019, but for now, the British government is negotiating the terms of the separation with the EU.

    Related:

    May 'Got Another Card Up Her Sleeve': UK MPs Plan to Block Brexit - Politician
    Macron Allegedly Pushes to Make French Dominant Language in EU Amid Brexit
    UK Authorities Lay Out 3 Scenarios for Parliamentary Vote on Brexit
    'We're Doomed!' BBC Sitcom Stamps Go Viral as Twitter Finds Brexit Allusions
    Tags:
    voting, bill, government, Brexit, Conservative Party, European Union, Dominic Grieve, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse