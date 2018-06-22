US Ambassador Tells UK to Take Inspiration From Donald Trump on Brexit

In a Channel 4 documentary following the opening of the new US Embassy in London, Ambassador Woody Johnson made some interesting remarks about Brexit.

US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson has said the UK is being “defeatist” about Brexit and should take inspiration from what US President Donald Trump has achieved, according to The Telegraph.

He also said there was no reason for Britain to be so “pessimistic,” insisting that Brits should be more confident.

He didn’t offer specific advice, but said the UK shouldn’t be nervous about leaving the EU as it isn’t a “major challenge.”

“To see this defeatist attitude towards Brexit is a bit sorrowing to me,” Ambassador Woody Johnson said in a Channel 4 documentary.

Countless warnings and studies have been issued by thinktanks and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the adverse economic effects of Brexit , especially in the case of a hard Brexit, where UK firms would lose tariff-free access to the European market.

EU-UK negotiations to agree the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the trading bloc have yielded some progress, with a draft deal agreed earlier this year showing a consensus on a number of key issues, such as London’s financial settlement to the EU and rights of EU citizens post-Brexit.

Other matters, such as the Irish border and whether or not the UK will have some sort of customs partnership with the union, are yet to be agreed, and have polarized opinions in British politics, including the ruling Tory party itself.

